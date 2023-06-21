Jeff Babko And David Piltch Make Magic At Libretto Lounge On New LP

The two showcase their masterful collaboration over the course of seven carefully selected tunes, each one more brilliant than the last.

Jun. 21, 2023

Keyboardist, pianist, composer and arranger Jeff Babko will be releasing a new album this Friday! Appropriately titled The Libretto Show, this exciting new record was recorded live at the Libretto Jazz Lounge in Paso Robles, California. It features Babko alongside a low-end stalwart: heralded bassist David Piltch. The two showcase their masterful collaboration over the course of seven carefully selected tunes, each one more brilliant than the last.

The setlist includes a rousing opener, "Dorothy" that drips with New Orleans-inspired energy, before transitioning into one of four original compositions by the pianist. "Fair Enough" is the track, and it features a certain kind of dissonance that somehow seems to work perfectly. Babko said in a press statement: "I wanted to explore the relationship of two chords that shouldn't ever work together and see if there could be a shared, sympathetic space between them." The Danny Zeitlin-penned "Quiet Now". Identified often as one Bill Evans' popular performances, Babko's delicate approach to the tune is matched perfectly by Piltch. Their simpatico really comes into focus on this one. "Ligia" is up next, and is a fitting center piece as it is the only track featuring a special guest. Violinist Songa Lee steals the spotlight on the Antonio Carlos Jobim song, her violin singing the melody with fluidity and grace. The remaining three songs are all Babko originals: the folk-tinged "Souvenirs of Hollywood," which also nods to Hendrix's "The Wind Cries Mary"; "Brethren From Another Methren", which is a tribute to Babko's friend and radio co-host DJ Brad Barker of the world renowned radio station JazzFM, based in Toronto; and the open melodic statement "Blue and Red" which is a dazzling improv showcase for both of these magical musical voices.

Babko and Piltch are both highly decorated. For one, Babko has been the house keyboardist for Jimmy Kimmel Live for years. His multifaceted career has included touring with household names such as TOTO, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow. He's appeared on tons of movie soundtracks, and is a certified "first-call" musician on the West Coast jazz scene. David Piltch also boasts an eye-popping resume. The Toronto-born bassist's first major touring gig was with Blood, Sweat, and Tears in 1979. He's been busy ever since! His recording credits include projects with Loudon Wainwright II, John Legend, Anne Wilson, Allen Toussaint, Bonnie Raitt, and Randy Newman.

The Libretto Show will be available to all on Friday, June 23rd digitally and as an LP. Check it out on Bandcamp!



