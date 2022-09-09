Jean-Michel Jarre & Martin Gore Share New Single 'BRUTALISM TAKE 2'

Jean-Michel Jarre has collaborated with Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) for a brand-new rework of his latest single "BRUTALISM." The collaboration titled "BRUTALISM TAKE 2" takes the Berlin techno inspired beats of the original version to a new level, capturing the sound of both Jarre and Gore, in a dark and melodic journey.

The original version of "BRUTALISM," released in August, was the first track to be taken from Jean-Michel Jarre's 22nd studio album Oxymore. The album, one of his most ambitious projects to date, will be released on October 21 via Sony Music.

As part of the project, Jarre is working with a series of collaborators, both established and up-and-coming, to rework and remix several of the tracks from the album. He explains: "On Oxymore I wanted to do a few collaborations for each single with young and established artists. I hope there will be some fun surprises in the mix for you. Collaborations won't be on the album and for now only available to stream and download."

"For the roll-out I am delighted to announce Martin Gore. From great haunted melodies to extreme experimentations Martin Gore is one of the most eclectic electronic music composers. His unique touch in 'BRUTALISM TAKE 2' shows it. It has been a real pleasure and honor to collaborate with you Martin!"

The upcoming album Oxymore is an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, with whom Jarre had been intending on collaborating for Jarre's GRAMMY-nominated project album Electronica. Henry was an iconic figure in electronic and classical music, and one of Jarre's influences at the Groupe de Recherche Musicales (GRM) where he studied. Since his death in 2017, Henry's widow provided Jarre with some stems of material which had been intended for use in this collaboration.

The album has been conceived as an immersive work in a multi-channel and 3D binaural version. Multi-channel binaural sound will revolutionize how music is composed, mixed and produced, placing sounds and textures in space in 360 degrees, and can be easily experienced by any listeners with regular headphones and/or surround sound systems. Oxymore is the first commercial release of this stature which pushes the future of musical audio and sound to this new level.

Jarre said: "This is a real moment of disruption for audio and sound recording. Oxymore is an attempt to illustrate and explore these new ways of linking technology and music. Today we have technologies which allow us to explore composition in spatial audio and that opens a whole new experience for us musicians in the creative process. For the listener too, it offers the experience of a more physical and natural way of listening to sound and music. In real life, our audio field is 360 degrees."

"Oxymore has been composed specifically with the spatial audio experience at heart, I even feel that the stereo mix is even wider itself, and that it has gained more space in the process. I'm convinced that this is how music will be composed and produced in the future. The emotion also for the listener is a huge next level jump, like when we moved from mono to stereo."

Jean-Michel Jarre X Martin Gore - "BRUTALISM TAKE 2" is available from September 9.

OXYMORE is available from October 21 and available to pre order now. The album will be released as CD, Double Vinyl and digital in stereo, Binaural and Dolby Atmos. The physical product will have a code to access the highest quality binaural master as intended by Jean-Michel Jarre when producing the album.

Listen to the new single here: