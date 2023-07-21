Jazzy Returns With Highly Anticipated Summer Banger 'Feel It (Club Edit)'

Fast-rising Irish-Jamaican DJ, producer and vocalist Jazzy returns a new summer banger, ‘Feel It (Club Edit)’ via Astralwerks.

‘Feel It (Club Edit)’ arrives off the heels of her debut single and global hit, ‘Giving Me’ which charted at number one in Ireland. She is the first Irish woman to do so in 14 years which established her as a global ambassador for her homegrown music scene. The track continued to rise, reaching number three on the UK Official Singles Chart and earning over 60 million streams worldwide.

‘Feel It (Club Edit)’ is co-produced by Scottish DJ Hannah Laing, whose record ‘Good Love’ is currently Top 10 in the UK. The high energy, uplifting anthem is destined to inspire clubbers and festivalgoers across the globe by spreading its message of love.

With over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, this single will continue to build Jazzy’s reputation as one of dance music’s freshest and most innovative voices.

The South-Dublin raised artist found her love of music at a young age while training as a classical violinist and simultaneously listening to house and hip-hop music. Jazzy is an incredibly skilled writer, who has built a community around her sound through her ‘GEWAH’ DJ mixes on Soundcloud.

She first reached the ears of music fans through her appearance on dance-duo Belters Only ‘Make Me Feel Good’, another Irish number one single which went top 5 in the UK. Following sets at Longitude and Ibiza Rocks, she is set to play Dublin’s 3Arena alongside Belters Only in September.

Jazzy has already received early support from the likes of MTV Push, Capital FM, Soundcloud Ascending. Notion declared, “Jazzy is just getting started.”

Photo credit: Juanita Richards