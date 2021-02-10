Japanese Creative Collective Release Debut Album 'THE MILLENNIUM PARADE'

Today, Japanese creative collective millennium parade have released their debut full length record, 'THE MILLENNIUM PARADE', via Sony Music Japan. The highly anticipated album skyrocketed to #4 on the Apple Music Pre-Save chart upon announcement, coming in just behind top artists Zayn, Lana Del Rey, and Kings of Leon. The album released with a limited edition box set containing the album on CD, Blu-Ray a cassette, 3 collectible figurines all in super deluxe packaging.

Built around the theme of "mourning what we have lost, and celebrating the new year to come", 'THE MILLENNIUM PARADE' album consists of 14 songs of various genres, including jazz, rock, hip hop, electronic, and classical sounds. Much like the unending night parade of a hundred demons folklore, 'Hyakki Yagyo' (the underlying concept behind millennium parade), each song in the album melts into the next seamlessly, taking the listener on a journey through "the millennium parade". On the album cover, a 'Tezutsu Hanabi' (the oldest form of Japanese fireworks, encased in bamboo and held by hand) which was traditionally used to protect from evil spirits, and was also used to pray for a good harvest, is held by Ebisu, one of the 7 Gods of Fortune.

When asked about the album creation, band leader Daiki Tsuenta shared, "It took me quite a long time to make this album, but I've been playing music for more than 20 years since I was a child, and I've been saved by music myself. It's no exaggeration to say that this album would not have been possible without friends and family I've met through music, as well as the people who listen to it. In that sense, it's the culmination of everything we've done so far, and it's our debut album. Please give a spin and enjoy this record!"

The brainchild of producer, songwriter, and frontman of J-Rock band King Gnu, Daiki Tsuneta; millennium parade's team of musicians, film directors, visual effects artists, designers, and illustrators have caught international attention with their "Tokyo Chaotic" sound and imaginative animated videos. The group has attracted a devoted legion of fans, racked up millions of streams, received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Earmilk, i-D, DIY Magazine, and landed playlist support across all the major streaming platforms.

Their fanbase widened with discovery through TV shows and movies. Given millennium parade's multimedia concept and stunning visual aesthetic, it's no surprise that they have secured multiple sync placements. Their sound is tailor made for soundtracks and amplifying a visual experience. This was perfectly showcased when their single "Fly with me" was selected as the official theme song for the 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' reboot series on Netflix. Since then millennium parade's "2992" served as the theme song for NHK '2030 A Turning Point for Our Future' documentary and "FAMILIA" was used as the title track for Japanese film 'The Family' about the Yakuza organized crime syndicate.

The group's appeal and Daiki Tusenta's celebrity helped bridge fashion opportunities with trendsetting luxury brands. Tusenta was tapped to be the face of the Dior's capsule collection "DIOR and RIMOWA" and Adidas CASUAL Collection F/W 2020. Both campaigns also used millennium parade music in their ad campaigns, syncing the groups dynamic singles 'lost and found' and 'Philip' respectively. In addition, millennium parade's leader was featured as the face of the Coach x Jean Michel Basquiat collaboration and Cartier's Pasha De Cartier campaign in late 2020.

With the release of 'THE MILLENNIUM PARADE' this creative collective has no intention of slowing down. Fans can look forward to more eye-catching videos created by millennium parade and collaboration announcements coming very soon.

Listen to the new album here: