James Felice Sets Fall Tour in Support of Debut Solo Album

James Felice of The Felice Brothers will hit the road this week for a three-show stint with Al Olender before a 14-date tour with Craig Finn this fall in support of his debut solo album, The Little Ones.
The tour kicks off on October 9 at Phantom Power in Millersville, PA and will make stops in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and Woodstock before culminating at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge on October 25. Tickets are available now here.
About the upcoming tour, Felice shares: “The scent of charred flesh and burning frankincense has reached the Divine Nostril! My prayers have been answered in the form of a month-long solo tour opening up for the wise and kind and extremely talented Craig Finn. I’m so excited to see you all there. Use ‘divine nostril’ in conversation at the merch table and I’ll give you a discount on a shirt or something.”
His debut album, The Little Ones, follows the release of The Felice Brothers' 2024 full-length Valley of Abandoned Songs, the first release on Million Stars. Listen to his new album below.
8/20 – Egremont, MA – The Egremont Barn
8/21 – Somerville, MA – Warehouse XI
8/22 – Burlington, VT – Light Club Lamp Shop
10/9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
10/10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/11 – Millvale, PA – The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
10/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
10/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
10/19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
10/21 – Buffalo, NY – Babeville
10/22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall
10/23 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
10/24 – Bearsville, NY – Bearsville Theater
10/25 – New York, NY – (le) poisson rouge
