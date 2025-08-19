James Felice Sets Fall Tour in Support of Debut Solo Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James Felice of The Felice Brothers will hit the road this week for a three-show stint with Al Olender before a 14-date tour with Craig Finn this fall in support of his debut solo album, The Little Ones.

The tour kicks off on October 9 at Phantom Power in Millersville, PA and will make stops in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and Woodstock before culminating at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge on October 25. Tickets are available now here.

About the upcoming tour, Felice shares: “The scent of charred flesh and burning frankincense has reached the Divine Nostril! My prayers have been answered in the form of a month-long solo tour opening up for the wise and kind and extremely talented Craig Finn. I’m so excited to see you all there. Use ‘divine nostril’ in conversation at the merch table and I’ll give you a discount on a shirt or something.”

His debut album, The Little Ones, follows the release of The Felice Brothers' 2024 full-length Valley of Abandoned Songs, the first release on Million Stars. Listen to his new album below.

Tour Dates:

With Al Oldender:

8/20 – Egremont, MA – The Egremont Barn

8/21 – Somerville, MA – Warehouse XI

8/22 – Burlington, VT – Light Club Lamp Shop

With Craig Finn:

10/9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

10/10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/11 – Millvale, PA – The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

10/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

10/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10/19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

10/21 – Buffalo, NY – Babeville

10/22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

10/23 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

10/24 – Bearsville, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/25 – New York, NY – (le) poisson rouge