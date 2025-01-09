James Brandon Lewis Shares 'Prince Eugene' Ahead of New Album 'Apple Cores'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



His sixteenth album, James Brandon Lewis Trio’s ‘Apple Cores’ further cements Lewis as one of the provocative and prolific musical voices of his generation. Coming out on February 7, ‘Apple Cores’ follows his breakthrough record ‘Jesup Wagon’ (2021) - named JazzTimes’ Album of the Year and a dreamlike mosaic of gospel, folk-blues, and catcalling brass bands inspired by inventor George Washington Carver, ‘Eye Of I’ (2023), his joyous and exploratory debut for ANTI-, and ‘The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis’ (2024), a collaboration with experimental jazz punk trio the Messthetics which features former members of Fugazi.

Informed by the rhythms and textures of hip-hop and funk while remaining rooted in jazz, ‘Apple Cores’ was recorded with Lewis’s longtime collaborators Chad Taylor (drums/mbira) and Josh Werner (bass/guitar). The recording was a collective compositional process that happened over the course of two intense, entirely improvised sessions.

Now from ‘Apple Cores,’ the trio shares “Prince Eugene,” a hazy ballad that combines a dub-reggae bassline and drums with a Zimbabwean mbira as Lewis’ saxophone sings and guides us through the tune’s heavy yet minimal groove. Listen to it below.

The album takes its name and intention from the column that poet and jazz theorist Amiri Baraka wrote for DownBeat in the 1960s. “I was first exposed to Amiri Baraka at Howard University [also Baraka’s alma mater],” says Lewis. “Blues People [Baraka’s groundbreaking 1963 study of Black American music], was required reading. I’m always in constant dialogue with his work.”

In addition to Baraka, the influence of another jazz giant looms mightily over Apple Cores: trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist, Don Cherry. In a testament to Cherry’s influence over the music that the trio is playing, Lewis designed each song title as a cryptogram of sorts, making subtle references to Cherry’s life and music.

“The record itself is a nod to Amiri but mainly a nod to Don Cherry, using Amiri as a branch to really get the conversation going,” Lewis explains. “It’s not a tribute in the sense that we’re playing Don Cherry compositions, but that the music is commenting on his musical curiosity.”

Next month Lewis embarks on a European tour alongside The Messthetics with shows in Dublin and throughout the UK. A hometown album release show has also been announced in Brooklyn, NY at Public Records on March 6 and following that show his trio returns to Europe in April and May with dates in Austria, Spain the Netherlands and more to celebrate the release of ‘Apple Cores’. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

February 7 – Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social

February 8 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ The Black Box

February 10 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Nice N Sleazy

February 11 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Yes

February 12 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ The Hare And Hounds

February 13 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Boat Club

February 14 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Lantern

February 15 – Lewes, United Kingdom @ Lewes Con Club

February 16 – London, United Kingdom @ 100 Club

March 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

March 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

March 7 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

April 26 – Paris, France @ Maison de la Radio Studio 104

April 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Stadtgarten

April 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Cabare des Peches

April 29 – Vienna, Austria @ Porgy & Bess

April 30 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Victoria Eugenia Club

May 2 – Barcelona, Spain @ El Molino

May 3 – London, UK @ Vortex

May 7 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Paradox

May 8 – Liege, Belgium @ Jazz A Liege Festival

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments