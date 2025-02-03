Jake Owen Sets 'The Driftwood Ramble Tour' Featuring Uncle Kracker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music superstar Jake Owen will introduce the launch of The Driftwood Ramble Tour (with special guest Uncle Kracker) in May 2025.

The 10-date run will span the United States (with stops in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina) and Canada, kicking off Friday, May 30, at Harrah's Stir Cove, Council, Bluffs, IA.

“Music is a getaway, and touring with an artist that has the same outlook and easy-does-it, laid-back vibe is gonna be great,” said Owen. “I look forward to good times and making memories at this fun-filled destination for the audience alongside Uncle Kracker on The Driftwood Ramble Tour.”

“You don’t always get to go on tour with people you admire, who are doing things that inspire,” added multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker. “As a long-time fan of Jake, I couldn’t be more excited to be hitting the road with him, and handing out sunshine one city at a time.”

Jake’s announcement of The Driftwood Ramble Tour is an addition to early show dates already on the books for Owen in 2025 including his scheduled performances at the Sugar Festival in Clewiston, Florida (March 15, 2025) and Country Thunder Arizona (April 13).

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, (10AM local) through Thursday, February 6, 2025 (10PM local). General ticket sales begin Friday, February 7, 2025. See full routing below. Check local listings here for more information.

The Driftwood Ramble Tour Dates

5/30 Harrah's Stir Cove // Council Bluffs, IA

5/31 Fairbury Fair Speedway // Fairbury, IL

6/19 Q Casino - Back Waters Stage // Dubuque, IA

6/21 French Lick Resort // French Lick, IN

6/27 SERVPRO Pavilion // Doswell, VA

6/28 Roanoke Island Festival Park // Manteo, NC

7/25 Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum // Windsor, ON

7/26 Fallsview Casino Resort - OLG Stage // Niagara Falls, ON

7/27 Indian Ranch // Webster, MA

8/29 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Stage // Du Quoin, IL

ABOUT JAKE OWEN

Jake Owen is a country music mainstay with a career boasting a collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No.1 singles, and more than 2.5 Billion U.S. on-demand streams. The chart-topping superstar and Academy Of Country Music (ACM) award winner is signatured by his laid-back style and hit recordings such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away."

The recording artist, headlining entertainer and actor has released nine albums, headlined tours globally, and appeared in the movie Our Friend (2019).

The music business executive, philanthropist and father of two is a partner in Good Company Entertainment (a Nashville-based management and label service company) and the founder of The Jake Owen Foundation (JOF). Founded in 2010, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit lends financial assistance to deserving charities nationally (including various youth organizations in Owen’s hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, and other surrounding communities of Indian River County). JOF lends support to children battling cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases by donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital's lifesaving mission.

ABOUT UNCLE KRACKER

Uncle Kracker knows what people want: to kick back, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. Naturally, he’s always willing to oblige. For over two decades, the MULTI-PLATINUM artist whom Fort Worth Magazine recently said “defies genre,” has consistently soundtracked such good times with his boldly breezy blend of Country, Pop, and Rock spiked with a splash of Hip Hop.

First making his mark during his stint in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band, lending his songwriting and musical acumen to seven cuts off the RIAA DIAMOND-certified Devil Without A Cause, Uncle Kracker was just getting started. It was his solo debut Double Wide in 2000, however, that made him a star: it not only crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #7, but it also picked up a 2X PLATINUM certification and paved the way for the GOLD-certified follow-up No Stranger To Shame [2002]. And while he has a slew of #1 entries on the charts – the PLATINUM “Follow Me,” the 2X PLATINUM “When The Sun Goes Down” [with Kenny Chesney] and his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” – it’s his “trademark laid-back vibe,” as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently coined it, that has fans clamoring for his next move. Right on cue, Uncle Kracker continues to create new music with a brand-new album Coffee & Beer out now. After spending 2024 as support on Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR, he is gearing up for a slew of shows supporting Kid Rock this spring

