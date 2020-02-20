Jackie Lynn Shares New Single and Expands Tour

Today, Jackie Lynn shares a new single for "Shugar Water," a joyous, forward-moving call to arms taken from the band's recently announced, soon-to-be-released sophomore album Jacqueline, out April 10 via Drag City. The band have also announced additional tour dates, including stops in Detroit, Atlanta, Louisville and more. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale now.

The Lynchian video (which features two different people occupying the 'Jacqueline' character) was directed by Jacob Forman, and stars Ike Harrell and Norah Wulkopf. Speaking on the inspirations of the video, director Jacob Forman states: "I can only imagine what the tiniest bit of celebrity feels like, so when given the character of Jacqueline, it kind of allowed me to project onto her my own anxieties about what growing stardom (or just progression in life) could do to me, or anyone really. The present is purgatory and the past is grainy, ugly, and violent. Shugar Water grounds and binds us. Thinking about all these things coupled with what I would do stylistically with the video, I felt particularly inspired by Lynch's INLAND EMPIRE, Cronenberg's VIDEODROME, and the films of Abel Ferrara."

Haley Fohr's statement on the meaning of the song: "'Shugar Water' was designed to bring us all together. It is a calling for us all to drink from the same cup and allow ourselves to let go. Let us seek refuge in each other's arms. Let us get lost on the byway of comfort and celebration. We need each other every day (even if our mind does not remind us of this every day). Do not get lost in your own soul! What if we are, after all, just different versions of the same person?"

"Shugar Water" follows on the heels of Jacqueline's first single, the driving and hypnotic opening song "Casino Queen" which Stereogum called "off-kilter synth-pop." NPR said, "As she returns to her outlaw alter ego, Circuit Des Yeux's Haley Fohr trades in her red cowboy hat for silver sequins and a synth-forward glitter rave" and Brooklyn Vegan noted, "'Casino Queen'...picks up where the gothy synthpop of Jackie Lynn's self-titled debut album left off and goes in a few new directions."

Jackie Lynn is the fictional alter ego of singer/songwriter Haley Fohr who is also known for her indie folk project Circuit des Yeux. The self-titled debut LP was released in 2016 to wide-spread acclaim and it told the story of Jackie's (of course fictional) life to date. With Jacqueline, Jackie Lynn returns and her continuing story is brought to us by Fohr, Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan of Bitchin Bajas.

The band has also recently announced shows in their hometown Chicago, as well as in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, in addition to a European tour. See below for full list of dates.

Tour Dates:

04/23/20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/27/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/28/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

05/17/20 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/18/20 - London, UK @ Moth Club

05/19/20 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit

05/20/20 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

05/21/20 - Rotterdam, NL @ Worm

05/22/20 - Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

05/23/20 - Cologne, DE @ Acephale

05/25/20 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/26/20 - Jena, DE @ Trafo

05/27/20 - Esslingen, DE @ Komma

05/28/20 - Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale

05/29/20 - Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

05/30/20 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

06/22/20 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/24/20 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/25/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/26/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

06/27/20 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

06/28/20 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Jacqueline Tracklisting:

1. Casino Queen

2. Shugar Water

3. Dream St.

4. Short Black Dress

5. Lenexa

6. Odessa

7. Traveler's Code of Conduct

8. Diamond Glue

9. Control

Jackie Lynn has been around for only a few years now, and most of them we haven't even seen her. Didn't take too long to get a name around town, then she disappeared.

She first broke the waves with a self-titled record in 2016. The image was alluring. There were masks, and a wild backstory. Something you could project up on a screen. The music was a gritty, quicksilver sound; nocturnal, high. There was press. Rumors of a cult following in Europe. She made appearances around town for about a year, then - nothing. Unless you spun the record, then it all came alive again. We do it all the time.

So we live with music and memories, and suddenly it's 2020. And Jackie's back. Forced off the grid, Jackie's self-proclaimed hero-of-none's story was one of revenge and reconciliation - but with the help of the benevolent spirit of strangers, Jackie Lynn has earned herself a second go-around. With a map as her guide, and all the weight of the world as her cargo, Jacqueline, lady of the road, is born.

Each track on Jacqueline depicts a day in the life of a woman on a long haul, both alone and together with her own thoughts.

In theory, Jackie Lynn's Jacqueline is the personification of internal strength, humbling endurance, and twilight introspection through the lens of a femme long-haul truck driver.

In practice, Jackie Lynn's Jacqueline is a testament to the traditional American Band.

These 9 tracks that tell the story of Jacqueline were written and recorded as a group, first to tape at home, then mixed at Electrical Audio by Cooper Crain.

Photo Credit: Evan Jenkins





