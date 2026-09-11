JOYER to Release Remix Album Fall 2026 Tour with SWAPMEET

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East Coast indie rock duo Joyer, the project of brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, have released their remix project, On the Other End Of The Line...(Crossed Lines Remixes), available now via Julia's War Recordings. The official visualizer for 'At The Movies (Melaina Kol Remix)' arrived alongside the release, providing a hazy highway landscape for the reworked album track.

Of the collaboration with Melaina Kol, Nick shares, 'Logan is one of our favorite musicians ever. His music is really inspiring to us, so we were really excited to hear his take on one of our songs. His remix is amazing. I love how he really made it his own and made it so different from the original song.'

A remix of album closer 'Tell Me' by the Nashville experimental pop duo Total Wife heralded the announcement of the extended edition, premiering alongside an official visualizer. Breakbeats surround the wooziness of the song's foundation as synths unravel around Nick's vocals, aligning with the slow-motion firework featured in the remix's visualizer.

Teaming up with Philadelphia band Bleary Eyed, a remix of album centerpiece 'Something to Prove' arrived last month. With electronic touches and distorted guitar complementing Nick and Sabrina Nichols' vocals, the Philly shoegaze outfit puts their spin on the track. An official visualizer for the song brings viewers down a dark country road as fuzz insulates the lyrics.

On The Other End of the Line… was recorded at Palisade Studios in Chicago and produced by Slow Pulp's Henry Stoehr. Joyer is a longstanding cult favorite of the East Coast DIY scene. Since their inception in the late 2010s, Nick and Shane have become known for touring with bands like Horse Jumper of Love, Wishy, and villagerrr while releasing consistently bigger and louder indie rock records like 2024's widely acclaimed Night Songs. With On The Other End of the Line…, they strip things back to take things to the next level and create songs bursting with melody and emotion in the process.

This fall, Joyer will support Australian indie breakouts Swapmeet on select U.S. dates, with headlining dates bookending the run.

Joyer Live 2026

OCTOBER 03 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

04 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

07 – Phoenix, AZ – Linger Longer Lounge

08 – Los Angeles, CA – El Cid $

09 – San Francisco, CA – Neck of the Woods $

11 – Seattle, WA – Baba Yaga $

12 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall $

14 – Boise, ID – Neurolux $ – with Swapmeet

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. I Know Your Secret

2. Cure

3. Creases

4. Glare of the Beer Can

5. Spell

6. Something to Prove

7. Favorite

8. At the Movies

9. Test

10. Tell Me

Disc 2

1. I Know Your Secret (Shower Curtain Remix)

2. Cure (Chatterton Remix)

3. Glare of the Beer Can (Hooky Remix)

4. Something to Prove (Bleary Eyed Remix)

5. At The Movies (Melaina Kol Remix)

6. Tell Me (Total Wife Remix)

About Joyer

For Joyer, the east coast indie rock duo of brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, distance has been a strange throughline as of late—distance from home, distance from each other, distance from a stable routine. Their latest LP, On the Other End of the Line…, ruminates on how stints in far-reaching places have affected them, uncovering anxieties and a burning desire for connection.

Since their previous full-length, Night Songs, arrived in 2024, both Nick and Shane relocated to different cities—Nick from Brooklyn to Philadelphia, and Shane from Boston to Brooklyn—and were tasked with settling into new versions of themselves. They were also dealing with Joyer's increasingly hectic tour schedule, traveling across the country with Horse Jumper of Love, Wishy, and villagerrr, to name a few.

Eager to push the pop melodicism of Night Songs even further, Joyer began writing a new album, and they booked eight days in a Chicago studio with Henry Stoehr, having been fans of his catchy, detailed production style and guitar work in Slow Pulp. To fill out On the Other End of the Line…, Nick and Shane recruited friends old and new. Bassist and longtime friend Jake Miller joined the band in the studio for the entirety of the sessions. Vocalist Sabrina Nichols (Shep Treasure) returned to supply backing vocals, having contributed to Night Songs, and Chicago singer-songwriter Morgan Powers also contributed background vocals.

Album opener 'I Know Your Secret' throws listeners into the thick of Joyer's world, illustrating the eeriness of distance and familiar-yet-unfamiliar surroundings. It's about the vivid dreams Nick had while sleeping in Shane's childhood bedroom back in New Jersey. 'I don't know if it was because I thought Shane would be mad at me, or it was just the feeling of being in a less familiar room in the home I grew up in, but I would have these really weird dreams,' Nick says. 'The one that really stuck with me was of someone climbing through the window and whispering, 'I know your secret' to me while I was sleeping.'

Track two, 'Cure,' is where the album gets its name. 'I wrote this one from the perspective of a made-up character, but it definitely has some personal feelings mixed in,' Shane says. 'I was thinking a lot about how a small or seemingly inconsequential interaction with a stranger at a bar or a customer service worker over the phone can be meaningful.'

Other cuts like 'Something to Prove' and 'Tell Me' wrestle with the doldrums of being an artist and touring musician, with the former centering on an obsessive urge to constantly create, and the latter anxiously lamenting how no matter whether you're touring or at home, you tend to crave the opposite experience. 'I give up and I try / But I know I'll be alright / When I walk down to your door / It can't hurt me anymore,' Nick sings on the closing track 'Tell Me.'

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serving the greater world as a whole. It was founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body of Water in 2021, aiming to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

Photo Credit: Ave Davis [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Ave Davis [Download Hi-Res]

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