Total Wife Announce COME.BACK.DOWN.X.RECOVERY EP, FCUCKERS Tour From Sept. 19

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville experimental duo Total Wife, the project of Luna Kupper and Ash Richter, have announced a new EP, come.back.down.x.recovery, arriving October 9, 2026 via Julia's War Recordings. A new interpretation of tracks from their 2025 record, come back down, the forthcoming collection of songs finds the band passing off lost album files to their peers for them to rework and make something beautiful out of a mistakenly broken hard drive of demos.

'make.it.last.x.full.body.2.recovery' arrived today in collaboration with Philadelphia band Full Body 2, complete with an official visualizer by Ash.

Of the new project, Luna says, 'Within the weeks leading up to come back down's release, my hard drive got fried. The whole album was lost, along with half the one we're currently working on and many other projects/bands I was recording. We brought it to a data recovery service only to get back a flash drive with 25,000 unnamed WAV files. Almost every file was a rotted screaming mass of different sounds and tracks digi-melted together as if the hard drive did a harsh noise remix of itself. Any sort of remix would've been impossible until I discovered a dusty old drive containing half-finished versions of some come back down songs. 4 of them were recoverable and brought so beautifully back to life by some of our favorite artists of all time, something I couldn't have imagined back when recording these songs. I am beyond grateful and now know I should be better at backing up my files.'

Total Wife has become a fixture of the East Coast DIY scene over the past decade, cementing themselves as scenemakers in Nashville, TN. Last year, they shared their new album to critical acclaim from Stereogum, Nashville Scene, Paste Magazine, Vice, Consequence, and more. An immersive, ten-track record filled with everything from breakbeats and techno influence to recycled homemade samples and cascading riffs, come back down reconfigures the experimental and complex with precision, redefining what shoegaze can sound like. After several sold-out tape runs, come back down is now being pressed on vinyl and CD for the first time. Pre-orders launch today, and the new physical formats will be available in record stores worldwide on October 9th.

Over the past year, Total Wife has extensively toured North America, appearing at festivals like Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Slide Away and playing with bands like LSD and The Search for God, Sword II, Dummy, and more. This fall, they'll support Fcuckers on select dates around the U.S. For more information and to stay updated on upcoming dates, followers can check Total Wife's Instagram at @totalwife.

Total Wife Live 2026

SEPTEMBER 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West * (SOLD OUT)

22 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall *

23 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall *

24 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater *

29 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

30 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

* - w/ Fcuckers

Tracklist

peaches.x.tagabow.recovery

second.spring.x.winter.recovery

(dead.b).x.scott.cortez.3.33AM.recovery

make.it.last.x.full.body.2.recovery

About Total Wife

Total Wife's Nashville experimental-pop album come back down was born from the edge of sleep — songs that composer/producer Luna Kupper pieced together in the halfway place between waking and dreaming during late-night mixing sessions. In the weeks before its release, Kupper's hard drive was accidentally reformatted, wiping the finished album along with half of the record the duo is currently working on and dozens of other sessions she'd been recording for other bands. A data recovery service returned 25,000 unnamed WAV files — most of them, in Kupper's words, 'a rotted screaming mass of different sounds and tracks digi-melted together as if the hard drive did a harsh noise remix of itself.' Buried in the wreckage was an older drive holding half-finished versions of some come back down songs — four of which turned out to be recoverable.

Rather than let the files go to waste, Total Wife handed them to some of their favorite artists to see what could be built from the ruins. The result is come.back.down.x.recovery, featuring reimaginings from Winter, Full Body 2, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and Scott Cortez (Lovesliescrushing, Astrobrite).

'These salvaged files were then treated so lovingly by generational voices,' says lyricist/vocalist Ash Richter. 'I feel grateful that they were able to work with what we had and make something cool out of it.'

Richter and Kupper, friends from high school, formed Total Wife in 2016, relocating from Boston to Nashville in 2020. Both are visual artists as well as musicians, which they incorporate into their work with Total Wife via layered and purposeful visuals. A DIY streak underpins everything that they do — from handling their own artwork and music videos to recording their own music, releasing tapes through their label Ivy Eat Home, and hosting house shows in the basement they've christened Ryman 2. In Nashville, they've settled into a weirdo scene living under the record industry's floorboards, a hive of collaborative and creative energy that has made them excited to call the city home. They've also assembled a live band for the first time, injecting their creative process with a jolt of spontaneity and aliveness that has fed back into their recent output.

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serving the greater world as a whole. Founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body of Water in 2021, the label aims to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

Photo Credit: Sean Booz [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Sean Booz [Download Hi-Res]

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...