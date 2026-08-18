JOYER, Bleary Eyed Share Remix Ahead of Fall SWAPMEET Tour

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East Coast indie rock duo Joyer, the project of brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, have shared the second single from their upcoming remix project, On the Other End Of The Line...(Crossed Lines Remixes), available everywhere September 11, 2026 via Julia's War Recordings.

Teaming up with Philadelphia band Bleary Eyed, a remix of album centerpiece 'Something to Prove' arrives today. With electronic touches and distorted guitar complementing Nick and Sabrina Nichols' vocals, the Philly shoegaze outfit puts their spin on the track. An official visualizer for the song brings viewers down a dark country road as fuzz insulates the lyrics.

On the new remix, Nick says, 'One of Joyer's first-ever shows was with Bleary Eyed, so this was a cool full-circle moment. I also love how prominent Sabrina's vocals are on this remix. Hearing these songs from another perspective has been making me appreciate different aspects of them a lot more. It's also really interesting that you can hear a lot of the remixer's style in each song. I never really would've thought there were many similarities between the album version of 'Something to Prove' and Bleary Eyed's music, but this remix to me feels like a great intersection between both of our sounds.'

A remix of album closer 'Tell Me' by the Nashville experimental pop duo Total Wife heralded the announcement of the extended edition, premiering alongside an official visualizer. Breakbeats surround the wooziness of the song's foundation as synths unravel around Nick's vocals, aligning well with the slow-motion firework featured in the remix's visualizer.

On The Other End of the Line… was recorded at Palisade Studios in Chicago and produced by Slow Pulp's Henry Stoehr. Joyer is a longstanding cult favorite of the East Coast DIY scene. Since their inception in the late 2010s, Nick and Shane have become known for touring with bands like Horse Jumper of Love, Wishy, and villagerrr while releasing consistently bigger and louder indie rock records like 2024's widely acclaimed Night Songs. With On The Other End of the Line…, they strip things back to take things to the next level and create songs bursting with melody and emotion in the process.

This fall, Joyer will support Australian indie breakouts Swapmeet on select U.S. dates. For more information about upcoming shows, follow Joyer on Instagram at @joyerband.

Joyer Live

Oct 8 — El Cid — Los Angeles, CA *

Oct 9 — Neck of the Woods — San Francisco, CA*

Oct 11 — Baba Yaga — Seattle, WA *

Oct 12 — Polaris — Portland, OR*

* - w/ Swapmeet

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. I Know Your Secret

2. Cure

3. Creases

4. Glare of the Beer Can

5. Spell

6. Something to Prove

7. Favorite

8. At the Movies

9. Test

10. Tell Me

Disc 2

1. I Know Your Secret (Shower Curtain Remix)

2. Cure (Chatterton Remix)

3. Glare of the Beer Can (Hooky Remix)

4. Something to Prove (Bleary Eyed Remix)

5. At The Movies (Melaina Kol Remix)

6. Tell Me (Total Wife Remix)

About Joyer

Distance has an uncanny ability to clarify feelings. It can offer an invigorating reset, reaffirming your capacity for love and renewing your sense of self. But if you surrender to its wisdom, you may not always like what it reveals. For Joyer, the east coast indie rock duo of brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan, distance has been a strange throughline as of late—distance from home, distance from each other, distance from a stable routine. Their latest LP, On the Other End of the Line…, ruminates on how stints in far-reaching places have affected them, uncovering anxieties and a burning desire for connection. But ultimately, it's a hopeful reflection of two distinct perspectives on fluctuating backdrops and the pressures of creativity, filtered through hook-y earnestness and crunchy six-string bluster.

Since their previous full-length, Night Songs, arrived in 2024, both Nick and Shane relocated to different cities—Nick from Brooklyn to Philadelphia, and Shane from Boston to Brooklyn—and were tasked with settling into new versions of themselves. Plus, they were dealing with Joyer's increasingly hectic tour schedule, traveling across the country with Horse Jumper of Love, Wishy, and villagerrr, to name a few. Nick was seeking healthier approaches to his on-the-road life and home life, navigating simultaneous feelings of guilt and anticipation. Meanwhile, Shane was grappling with a nagging loneliness in Boston, especially when he returned from tour, which prompted a move to be closer to friends and family. But through all the ups and downs, being on tour was life-affirming for Joyer—they met kindred spirits and grew closer as a band, and it sparked a desire for new material.

Eager to push the pop melodicism of Night Songs even further, Joyer began writing a new album, and they booked eight days in a Chicago studio with Henry Stoehr, having been fans of his catchy, detailed production style and guitar work in Slow Pulp. Feeling somewhat misunderstood by the response to Night Songs, they were also itching to dial back their shoegaze leanings in favor of folkier touches and less conventional, more ambitious arrangements. 'Cure' and 'Glare of the Beer Can' glisten with pastoral twang, while spidery rock rippers like 'Favorite' and 'Test' throb with fickle, explosive rhythms. This time around, Nick set out to compose more interesting drum parts, often skirting typical 4/4 beats and setting songs tastefully askew, and the band's guitars have a richer, more intentional sound, thanks to plenty of time spent layering in acoustic guitar textures, blending tones, and re-tracking parts dozens of times. For reference points, they looked to noisy guitar pop groups like Velocity Girl and Helvetia who, like Joyer, live and die by coarse guitar thrums and front-and-center pop hooks. Perhaps the best encapsulation of this ugly-pretty dichotomy is 'Spell,' where staticky, muscular guitar solos punctuate delicate vocal melodies.

Stoehr encouraged a more fun and exploratory recording process, which reminded the two-piece of Joyer's pre-live-band days, spent making demos in their mom's basement, sans deadlines. Nick and Shane came into the studio with demos that were intensely crafted across multiple state lines, but they were able to let go of initial ideas a lot more easily than on past records, in part because of a deep trust in their collaborators.

To fill out On the Other End of the Line…, Nick and Shane recruited friends old and new. Bassist and longtime friend Jake Miller joined the band in the studio for the entirety of the sessions, providing dependable, deliciously tactile rhythms, as well as feedback and encouragement. In addition, vocalist and unofficial third member Sabrina Nichols (Shep Treasure) returned to supply tender backing vocals, having added such a noticeable warmth to Night Songs. And Chicago singer-songwriter Morgan Powers, who they shared a bill with on tour, quickly befriended during the recording process, and decided had to be part of the album, also contributed background vocals and graceful melodic depth.

Thematically, album opener 'I Know Your Secret' throws you into the thick of their world, illustrating the eeriness of distance and familiar-yet-unfamiliar surroundings. It's about the vivid dreams Nick had while sleeping in Shane's childhood bedroom back in New Jersey. 'I don't know if it was because I thought Shane would be mad at me, or it was just the feeling of being in a less familiar room in the home I grew up in, but I would have these really weird dreams,' Nick says. 'The one that really stuck with me was of someone climbing through the window and whispering, 'I know your secret' to me while I was sleeping.'

But track two, 'Cure,' is where the album gets its name—a beautifully poetic plea for connection, however brief or anonymous. 'I wrote this one from the perspective of a made-up character, but it definitely has some personal feelings mixed in,' Shane says. 'I was thinking a lot about how a small or seemingly inconsequential interaction with a stranger at a bar or a customer service worker over the phone can be meaningful.'

Other cuts like 'Something to Prove' and 'Tell Me' wrestle with the doldrums of being an artist and touring musician, with the former centering on an obsessive urge to constantly create, and the latter anxiously lamenting how no matter whether you're touring or at home, you tend to crave the opposite experience.

On the Other End of the Line… is Joyer at their most vulnerable, leaning less on imagery and abstractions and cracking the door to their bursting insides. 'I give up and I try / But I know I'll be alright / When I walk down to your door / It can't hurt me anymore,' Nick sings on the closing track 'Tell Me.' Underpinning every line, from amusing Simpsons reference and evasive self-deprecation to self-destructive compulsion and moon-related yearn, is an appeal for connection, to have someone bear witness to your life—their reality piercing yours, and vice versa, no matter how casual or euphoric.

The album title implies a desire for something more—as simple as a willing ear, and as towering as an undefined spiritual force. But, as the ellipsis indicates, listeners are not capable of fully knowing what's out there, or knowing someone else's thoughts or intentions. More importantly, what On the Other End of the Line… surmises is that putting yourself out there is worth it. Being known is a scary, beautiful burden, but being unknown is to betray your desires and life itself.

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but serving the greater world as a whole. Founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body of Water in 2021, the label aims to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

Photo Credit: Ave Davis [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Ave Davis [Download Hi-Res]

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