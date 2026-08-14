OKAY THAT'S A GREAT IDEA Album Out Now From Melaina Kol via JULIA'S WAR

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Melaina Kol, the recording alias of Nashville musician Logan Hornyak, has released a new album titled OKAY THAT'S A GREAT IDEA BECAUSE IF I DO THAT THEN via JULIA'S WAR RECORDINGS. The nine-track project finds Hornyak setting aside his usual guitar-and-pedal approach in favor of cello, harp, and piano, instruments he taught himself specifically for the record.

''Okay that's a great idea because if do that then' to me is about looking through a looking glass towards the shore on both toes while someone from the other room is yelling violently at an inanimate object that is impervious to the person yelling at it because it is an inanimate object,' Logan says of the new record.

In May, Melaina Kol announced the upcoming record with 'Lifeheart.' The second single, 'Parallel,' dropped earlier this summer, decorated with thoughtful plucks of cello, bashfully stern vocals, and percussion. An official music video accompanies the track, mirroring its fractured nature with collaged visuals of natural life. The last preview of the record, 'Idola,' arrived last month, with fragmented vocals layering between glittering cello and percussion.

A cult favorite across the East Coast DIY scene throughout the last decade, Melaina Kol has shared a plethora of recordings and has explored all corners of guitar music. On his new album, Logan turned to piano, cello, and harp to formulate genre-spanning songs and textures that emulate loss, isolation, and healing love in the most crushing of times. Melaina Kol has shared stages with artists like Squirrel Flower, Her New Knife, Teethe, and more. Recently, he previewed new material at SXSW 2026. More shows will be announced soon.

About Melaina Kol

Melaina Kol, the alias of Nashville-based musician Logan Hornyak, is an ever-changing project. It's unrecognisable now from what it was in 2018, for example, when he put out the lo-fi twee-pop record Bird Kill Worm, and it's progressed too from the folktronica songs on 2021's AMOSAT. Hornyak doesn't like to get stuck on one thing; every album should be different from the last. 'I like to get on motifs or ideas, like a theme, and I like to change the way that I record every single time,' he says.

For his new record, Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then, Hornyak decided to lean away from guitar and electronics almost altogether. Instead, he taught himself cello and harp and returned to his childhood piano training. He wanted to fuse his long-time enjoyment of classical music with his interest in ambient and house music, the idea being to create an album that took the approach of electronic music using organic sounds. Classical instruments are chopped, looped and layered around a rhythmic pulse. The effect can be disorienting and uncentering, but disarmingly beautiful at the same time.

Hornyak let the curiosity and naïveté that came from learning new instruments lead his songwriting. He uses bowed and pizzicato (plucked) cello on opening track 'Bleater' to create a haunting, unsettling backdrop, while on 'Idola' the cello along with piano and acoustic guitar creates something pensive and delicate. On 'Okay that's a great idea' and 'Lifeheart,' harp is at the front, bringing in lightness and air. Some of the album's richest textures come on 'Parallel', a track which is clearly indebted to house music with its insistent pulse and busy vocal samples; closing track 'ili,' an ambient piece made from flute samples; and 'Vai', which was Hornyak's attempt at a movie score in the vein of Yann Tiersen, on which plucked cello loops recede and swell to create a poignant arc.

Many songs on Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then lean away too from traditional vocals. 'I was obsessed with not singing; I kept imagining vocal lines that didn't really fit my voice,' Hornyak says. Olivia O of LOWERTOWN provided a sweet, wistful vocal feature on the title track, which Hornyak sampled to create vocal textures across much of the rest of the album. Elsewhere, he would compose vocals by singing gibberish mouth sounds and letting the words that fit sonically fall into place. Meaning came to the fore unconsciously.

He was influenced by Cormac McCarthy's The Road and the animated movie When The Wind Blows, two works about carrying a torch for hope through horrific circumstances. Looking at it now, Hornyak can see the feelings of despair and of feeling out of place that populate a lot of his music, but also a new sense of hope. 'As you mature and time goes on, your perspective changes on that, and I feel like my perspective changed to be a lot more hopeful,' he says.

Hornyak recorded the album between home in Tennessee and a nearby studio. It was his first time getting to use a real studio for Melaina Kol songs, and he wanted the sound to be high-fidelity and stripped of effects. 'I basically was like, I don't even want reverb on anything, I just want it to sound like you're in the room listening to it,' he says. He paid deeper attention to his performances than he ever had before, focusing on the 'micro-details' of each instrumental part before weaving them together.

For all his restless creative energy, Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then represents Hornyak in a more settled stage of life. 'It's a lot calmer than the last two albums. I did all those albums in my early 20s, when I was going through manic episodes and getting into drugs and stuff,' he says. 'But I would say this album is kinda like the other end of that — the coming out of that, I would say. In my life, I feel a lot more at peace, and I feel like the album translates that.'

About Julia's War Recordings

Julia's War Recordings is a community-based record label out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but serving the greater world as a whole. Founded by Douglas Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body of Water in 2021, the label aims to provide physical media for bands that rock, for people pushing the boundaries of music and creation in the modern day.

Tracklist

Bleater

Parallel

Lifeheart

Idola

Minuet

Okay that's a great idea

Eng

Vai

Ili

Hornyak built the songs by looping and chopping live takes rather than sequencing samples, with vocal duties largely handled by sliced and rearranged fragments of Olivia O of LOWERTOWN. Additional contributors include Cory Halterman on piano, Husam Suboh and Zach Tittel on percussion and bass, Luna Kupper of TOTAL WIFE on guitar, Alex Dunn on bass, and Ash Richter of TOTAL WIFE providing a vocal feature on opening track Bleater.

Photo Credit: Rory Bolinger [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Rory Bolinger [Download Hi-Res]

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