JOSHUA HYSLOP Shares New EP 'Embers'

Canadian singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop shares his new EP Embers. Premiering on Exclaim!, the EP includes tracks "Something More," "Embers," and "Behind the Light," as well as new single "Ash & Stone." Reflecting on the song, here's what Joshua had to say. "I do a lot of solo touring and, for someone who can feel pretty low sometimes, that can be hard to do. I started working on this song on tour when I'd start to feel down or worried or anxious, as a way of writing myself some hope. It's my own way of telling myself to hang in there and to keep moving forward." Check out the official video for "Ash & Stone" below.

Since emerging with his 2012 full-length debut Where The Mountain Meets The Valley, Joshua Hyslop has accumulated over 185 Million streams worldwide, performed over 300 shows spanning North America and Europe, garnered critical acclaim and support throughout the media and music industry, and has carved out an impressive diehard fan base.

Stay tuned for more updates on Joshua Hyslop in the coming weeks.

Watch the music video for "Ash & Stone" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories