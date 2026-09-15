JAWDROPPED Release "The Line," Final Single From SECRET TO SPARE

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Jawdropped has released 'The Line,' the final single from the Los Angeles rock band's debut album, Secret To Spare, out Friday, September 18th via Transgressive Records / Canvasback. The track arrives with a video directed and edited by the band's drummer, Cook Lee-Chobanian.

''The Line' was the last song we recorded for the album. It came together really fast in the final days before we went to the studio. The lyrics came really fast as well. I was going through an intense period of self-reflection and it felt like parts of my life were unraveling. I was trying to confront this idea that sometimes life is this thing that you can't 'solve', you just have to take it day by day,' says Roman Zangari.

Secret to Spare at once feels classic and immediate—a pitch-perfect melange of big-hearted indie rock, the sour-sweet sounds of '90s alternative radio, and the shaggy-and-ragged sound of alt-country.

Jawdropped have announced summer and fall tour dates that include shows supporting This Is Lorelei. Tickets are available now via jawdropped.life.

At large, Secret To Spare is lyrically driven by what Zangari defines as 'stories you've overheard as a barfly.' 'I'm always writing based off of things that I hear, or something that happened to a friend,' Morling explains regarding the blend of raconteurish-ness and interior voyeurism that makes up these twin lyricists' POV. 'L.A. is this destination that so many people move to with a dream of having this exciting life in the arts,' Zangari adds. 'There's so many crazy people you meet across that spectrum of failure and success, and I'm really fascinated by those stories. But there's a self-reflective level too, because we're also playing that game. We're no different than the failed actor that's working at the bar.'

Jawdropped is Roman Zangari, Kyra Morling, Sean Edwards, and Cook Lee-Chobanian. Secret To Spare officially came together across spare days and weekends across 2025, in the gaps between Jawdropped's increasingly busy tour schedule, including runs with their labelmates Greg Freeman and Rocket, and juggling various day jobs.

'The EP were songs that pretty much already existed,' Kyra Morling explains. 'This record was the first time where we were building songs together in a room.'

Together, the foursome pooled their simpatico inspirations—the Lemonheads' beautifully messy country-pop sprawl, Paul Westerberg's wizened raucousness, and the crunchy hooks of '90s greats like Teenage Fanclub and Dinosaur Jr.—into the ten gems that make up this record. Jawdropped put every last drop of themselves into Secret To Spare; aside from engineer work from Colin Knight (Agriculture) and an expert mixdown from Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee), the quartet self-produced this record to capture just how their live shows feel in the moment.

'We wanted it to sound like a band in a room, so we recorded live and tried not to water down what we do,' Zangari says. 'We wanted to capture the essence of how we play live—the unfiltered Jawdropped sound.'

The result is a record that's as raw as it is meticulous. Secret To Spare brims with the sort of confidence that many bands spend their entire careers trying to locate, especially in a storied scene such as the California coast.

'From the start, we wanted to make music that felt like Los Angeles,' Zangari explains while discussing the ambitions that currently drive Jawdropped. 'There's a sensibility of Los Angeles music where, under the sunshine and brightness, there's this seedier, melancholy, darker aspect. We're trying to carve out our own niche in that vein.'

Tour Dates

09/21 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

09/22 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

09/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable *

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/08 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101

10/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

10/27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/28 - Gent, BE @ Ringo

10/30 - Sheffield, UK @ Alder

11/02 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/03 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

11/04 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/06 - Nantes, FR @ Catapult Festival

11/07 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

^ w/ Graham Hunt

* w/ This Is Lorelei

Tracklist

The Line

Monday

Split Lip

Cellulite

High Beams

Cup

Smoglight

Pitch Black

Whiplash

Two

Photo Credit: Aja Dewolf Moura | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Aja Dewolf Moura | Download Hi-Res

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