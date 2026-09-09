Teenage Fanclub Releases 'Be With You Tonight' Single

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Teenage Fanclub have released their new single and video 'Be With You Tonight,' the latest preview of their anticipated album Do Not Dare To Dream, out October 9 via Merge Records. A shimmering, guitar-driven song filled with rippling piano, Mellotron strings, and a fuzzy dual-guitar break, 'Be With You Tonight' reflects Norman Blake's newfound happiness. The song was inspired by a move to a new house in the countryside near Glasgow.

'I'm in a good place in terms of happiness and wellbeing, and my songs on this album are really just a reflection of that,' says Blake. 'I've found that the easiest thing to write about is yourself. It can be quite cathartic. It's sort of like doing your own therapy.'

Do Not Dare To Dream, Teenage Fanclub's 13th studio album, follows the acclaimed 2023 release Nothing Lasts Forever and finds the band continuing to refine their signature blend of melodic guitars, warm harmonies, and reflective songwriting. For nearly four decades, Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley have been at the heart of one of indie rock's most enduring and beloved bands. Joined by longtime members Euros Childs, Francis Macdonald, and David McGowan, the band has reached a point where Blake and McGinley no longer feel the need to fully arrange or fuss over their songs before entering the studio, they prefer to leave room for the rest of the band's input.

McGinley says, 'What I want to hear is not necessarily an idealized sense of what 'a good record' is. I want to do something that has an identity that exists with the people, with us. I want to hear the personalities of the people involved.'

Taking its title from Blake's wryly named 'I Do Not Dare To Dream,' the album gently pushes back on hollow optimism while still embracing a quietly hopeful outlook. 'Those 'dare to dream' sentiments are kind of ridiculous,' Blake explains, 'I don't think the world works that way.' Instead, like its predecessor Nothing Lasts Forever the record is grounded in resilience, taking stock of an uncertain world without succumbing to despair, and finding clarity and comfort in everyday moments.

Throughout Do Not Dare To Dream, Teenage Fanclub balance introspective lyricism with richly layered arrangements shaped by decades of collaboration. The songs unfold with a natural ease, drawing on acoustic textures, organ tones, and interwoven guitars to create a warm, immersive atmosphere. Reflecting on the album's outlook, McGinley notes, 'We can still be cheerful and optimistic in the face of things not being great.'

Recorded at Black Bay Studio on the remote Scottish island of Great Bernera, the album captures a band deeply attuned to collaboration and place. Great Bernera is the band's most remote recording location yet, which helped the band focus on the work but also put them in a place of awe, surrounded as they were by the crashing sea and ancient ruins. Teenage Fanclub likes to take advantage of what a studio has available to use, and at Black Bay the band found a Domus church organ (prominently heard on many songs, including 'Over And Over') and a lot of different synthesizers. The result is a collection of songs suffused with the proper perspective of musicians who have been around for a while, recorded in a place that has been around even longer.

As Blake puts it, 'I think what happens is you just move from one thing into the next and before you know it, 30 years have passed.' McGinley adds: 'Yeah, it's been a while since we started doing this thing we do, but to us it feels like no time at all. In the place where we made the record people would have been singing thousands of years ago. Life is short, but music is eternal.'

Do Not Dare To Dream Track List

1. There Was You

2. Tomorrow People

3. Over And Over

4. Be With You Tonight

5. The Same Air

6. I Do Not Dare To Dream

7. Take Time

8. Day In The Sun

9. Somewhere To Land

10. Young And Wise

Photo Credit: Donald Milne



Photo Credit: Donald Milne

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