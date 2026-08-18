John R. Miller to Launch Fall/Winter Tour With NYC, Nashville Stops

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Singer/songwriter John R. Miller announced headlining dates for his upcoming Fall/Winter tour later this year in support of his latest critically acclaimed album, The Great Unknowing. Notable stops include New York City, Philadelphia, Asheville, and a hometown show in Nashville. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. CT and general tickets go on sale Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. CT.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his fifth studio album, The Great Unknowing, which currently sits in the Top 20 Americana charts, where Miller recently celebrated the release with a memorable performance at The Grand Ole Opry with J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. as a guest guitarist on his latest single, 'Steering Wheel Drums.' Miller also made his debut performance at Newport Folk Fest, where he received the prestigious John Prine Fellowship Award.

Born in the Washington, DC area and raised in West Virginia, Miller has built a reputation as a thoughtful, boundary-pushing voice in alt-country and Americana, drawing from punk, traditional Appalachian music, and less conventional rock influences. For this record, he left his comfort zone behind and traveled to Tulsa to record The Great Unknowing at the legendary Church Studio, drawn by the city's deep musical legacy and its ties to artists like J.J. Cale. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Adam Meisterhans, the album was tracked live with a band of Tulsa-based musicians, including Grammy-nominated John Fullbright, as well as Paddy Ryan, Aaron Boehler, Adam Meisterhans, Brady 'Muskrat' Jones, Chloe Edmonstone, and Erin Rae (vocals), all under the steady hand of veteran engineers Gary Laney and Mike Prado. The result is Miller's most ambitious work to date -- a spacious, textured collection that expands on the critically praised Depreciated and Heat Comes Down, blending road-worn storytelling, fuzzy atmospheres, and reflections on movement, memory, and change. Rooted in his West Virginia past yet shaped by constant travel and new collaborations, The Great Unknowing captures an artist trusting the process, embracing risk, and letting the groove lead the way.

The Great Unknowing Tracklist

1. Don't Bet On Me (John R. Miller)

2. Far From The Station (John R. Miller)

3. Tollbooth (John R. Miller)

4. Think I'll Start Over (John R. Miller)

5. Looking For A Place To Die (John R. Miller)

6. Steering Wheel Drums (John R. Miller)

7. Daughter of Night (John R. Miller)

8. A World Away (Darrin Hacquard)

9. Day Drinking (John R. Miller)

10. Golden Light (Dan Baird)

11. Two Days Clean (John R. Miller)

12. If You Could Only See Me Now (William Matheny)

13. Double Lives (John R. Miller)

14. Static and White Noise (John R. Miller)

15. Cornbread and Pinto Beans (John R. Miller)

16. Walk of Life (Mark Knopfler)

Tour Dates

Fri, Aug 21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Roots Festival

Sat, Aug 22 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Rootsy Summer Fest 26

Aug 26-29 - Tønder, Southern Denmark - Tønder Festival

Sep 15-19 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

Fri, Oct 2 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle~

Sat, Oct 3 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle#

Sun, Oct 4 - Wheeling, WV - Waterfront Hall^

Wed, Oct 7 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar^

Thu, Oct 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez^

Fri, Oct 9 - New York, NY - Hill Country^

Sat, Oct 10 - Winchester, VA - The Bright Box Theater^

Wed, Nov 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl*

Thu, Nov 5 - Athens, GA - Flicker Theatre & Bar*

Fri, Nov 6 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse*

Sat, Nov 7 - Greenville, SC - The Mockingbird*

Sun, Nov 8 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron*

Tue, Nov 10 - Richmond, VA - The Camel*

Wed, Nov 11 - Raleigh, NC - Kings*

Thu, Nov 12 - Asheville, NC - AyurPrana*

Sat, Nov 14 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Tap Room*

Tue, Dec 1 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah*

Thu, Dec 3 - Galveston, TX - Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe*

Fri, Dec 4 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL LIVE*

Sat, Dec 5 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose*

Sun, Dec 6 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall*

Tue, Dec 8 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge*

Wed, Dec 9 - Fayetteville, AR - Ramblin Road House Show*

Sun, Dec 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

Supported by: ^William Matheny #Darrin Hacquard ~Olivia Ellen Lloyd *Lou Hazel

Photo Credit: Larry Niehues



Photo Credit: Larry Niehues

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