Island Records Forms Dance Music Partnership With The Cross Records

Sergio Bienati and Kevin Harris, two of dance music's biggest operators whose management roster includes Meduza, James Hype, Chuckie, Goodboys and Josh Good, have formed a brand new label The Cross, and entered into a partnership with the legendary Island Records label in the UK and Virgin Records Germany.



The Cross, based out of London, will be the new home of Meduza, the Grammy nominated break out dance act of 2019. Meduza's massive smash 'Piece Of Your Heart' was the biggest debut dance record of 2019 after racking up over a billion streams across all platforms. The new imprint has also confirmed the signing of platinum selling DJ/Producer James Hype, will specialise in dance music (but will not be exclusive to it) and bolster Island's burgeoning dance roster which also includes Disclosure, Weiss, Boston Bun and Picard Brothers.



The label will work closely alongside President Louis Bloom, Island Co-Head of A&R Daniel Lloyd Jones, who together with A&R manager Callum Ross, cemented this deal.



Speaking about the partnership Lloyd Jones says, "Sergio and Kevin are relentless in their pursuit for big cross over dance records and their success with Meduza is testament to that 24/7 work ethic. The Cross is a huge addition to our team and our focus in the dance arena."



Sergio and Kevin add, "We have been very impressed and inspired by the vision of Louis and the team at Island records, a vision that matches our own. Our disruptive nature as a company is not to accept the status quo of how the music industry should operate, this is just one of the fundamental reasons for the imprint. Daniel and Callum are key players in the mission to develop and shape dance music globally, we are proud be part of this team and thank Louis for the opportunity to work with Island Records on such a landmark project. Props should also go to Daniel Schmidt and Arina Logacheva from Virgin Germany, we feel having both these labels working with us at The Cross is a music journey we and our clients are excited to be part of."



Island Records President Louis Bloom adds, "Dance music has always been a major part of the Island story and with Serg and Kev bringing their knowledge, passion, enthusiasm and incredible artists to the label, we are looking forward to a hugely successful partnership."



Daniel Schmidt Vice President Virgin Records Germany comments, "We started this amazing journey in the end of 2018 and I´m very happy this successful relationship will continue together with Serg and Kev, Louis and his team and most importantly with the stunning artists involved. This cooperation is a perfect example of how partners team up to provide the best possible set up in a global music market."





