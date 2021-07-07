Isaiah Rashad Announces 'The House is Burning' Album

After having been away for 5 years, Isaiah Rashad marches toward the spotlight with The House Is Burning, his forthcoming tour de force set to arrive on July 30th via TDE / Warner Records. The breaking news arrives subsequent to his latest tracks "Headshots (4 Da Locals)" and "Lay Wit Ya" featuring Duke Deuce, the latter of which he announced the album title with back in May. Thus far, his return has been covered by the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, Pitchfork, NPR, COMPLEX, Fader, Uproxx and many more.

The House Is Burning marks Rashad's first album since 2016's acclaimed The Sun's Tirade. Rashad has described in recent press that this time around he is more self-aware and mentally in a space where darkness is behind him and he is ready for what the world has to offer around the release of his newest masterpiece. The transformative energy comes to life in the recent "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" driving home his uncanny storytelling ability. With anticipation mounting to a fever pitch and the city of Chattanooga, TN on his back, Isaiah Rashad is already on fire.

Isaiah Rashad doesn't look back. Instead, he never stops moving forward. That's why the internet has tried so hard to keep up since the Chattanooga, TN-born and Los Angeles-based artist emerged in 2012. After one seismic appearance after another throughout 2013, he formally introduced himself with 2014's Cilvia Demo. XXL named him among its prestigious "Freshman Class," while the project earned a rare score of 8.2 from Pitchfork. Just two years later, his full-length debut,The Sun's Tirade, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and closed out 2016 on over a dozen year-end lists, including UPROXX, L.A. Weekly, Inverse, Stereogum, Pop Matters, Pigeons & Planes, Pitchfork, and more.

In between sold-out shows coast-to-coast and racking up nearly 500 million total streams, he quietly stared down his demons out of the spotlight. By the time he dove back into music, life had changed. The process switched up, so he realigned and linked up with new collaborators. Ready to break a five-year creative silence, he returns with a new single and video "Lay Wit Ya" [feat. Duke Deuce] as he prepares his forthcoming album The House Is Burning.