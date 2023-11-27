Into The Outside Box Releases Single 'Búho'

Into the Outside Box has quickly garnered a fanbase for their distinct blend of jazz and latin-infused music, earning accolades in Music For All, at Indie Network’s NYE 2022 Radio Show, and more. Now, they return with their latest single, ‘Búho,’ available now across platforms.

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Into the Outside Box combines Latin beats with jazz elements to create an eclectic offbeat sound all their own. This emerging musical sensation, led by prolific songwriter Claudette Visco, is setting the stage for a sonic revolution. With over three albums currently in production, ITOB hopes to gain further support for their inventive approach to creating music.

Crafted alongside Sergio Mendoza of Orkesta Mendoza, Búho was recorded remotely in both Oakland and Tucson. The track soon took on a life of its own and became an intoxicatingly rhythmic trip through space, passion, and intrigue. Blending accordion, piano, bongos, synths, chimes, and more, ‘Búho’ showcases Into the Outside Box’s ability to create immersive listening experiences with a wide array of influences.

Sharing more behind the song’s inspiration, Claudette Visco adds, “Búho is a rhythmic trip through space, passion, and intrigue. It's the little intuitive owl bouncing around on our shoulders, opening us up to something different and unknown.”

Claudette Visco, a true virtuoso in her own right, is more than just a musician; she's a visionary artist. Her songwriting and performances transcend the boundaries of conventional music, and she's a master of crafting sonic landscapes that challenge our preconceptions of sound. With a trailblazing spirit, Claudette has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike, proving herself to be an influential force in contemporary music.

ITOB is a catalyst for a new era in sound, pushing the boundaries of thinking and feeling. Their music welcomes fresh ideas and perspectives on how we perceive our everyday lives. Whether you find yourself lost in the woods, gazing at distant castles, or communing with spirits, ITOB's enchanting melodies and Claudette's hauntingly beautiful voice connect with a part of us that we've all yearned to explore.

‘Búho’ is out now across platforms. Listen here.

