Interview: Rising K-Pop Boy Group 82Major Talks KCON, Waterbomb, Touring, and More!

82Major are having a great year! The K-Pop boy group just wrapped up an extensive month-long North American tour, which was launched on the heels of their latest mini album, SILENCE SYNDROME. The group, which debuted in 2023, is beginning to steadily grow their fanbase, performing at festivals like Waterbomb and KCON.

82Major made their first-ever KCON LA appearance this past weekend, with performances on nearly every stage throughout the convention, performing on all three days for their fans and excited onlookers.

I had a chance to briefly chat with the group's six members - Cho Seongil, Yoon Yechan, Nam Seongmo, Hwang Seongbin, Park Seokjoon, and Kim Dogyun - ahead of their performance on the KCON X Stage on Saturday, August 2. The boys told me all about their experience on tour, their Waterbomb stage, and gave a message for their fans, known as 82DE.

You recently finished your tour in America and now you’re back to perform at your first KCON LA! How does it feel to be back in LA?

Seongbin: It hasn't been long since we finished our tour, and I was really missing the enthusiasm and the passion and the support that we've received throughout the tour in America. But now we are back here, and I'm seeing all this enthusiasm and big support from the fans here, so I'm very happy to see that!

Do you have any favorite memories from your tour in America?

Seongil: My personal favorite memory is just spending time with the members in a pool! Usually we don't have any time to spare for a pool time like that. But we were able to do that during the tour, so I'm very happy!

You also performed at Waterbomb recently, how was that?

Yechan: I say this every time that anyone asks about Waterbomb. Waterbomb itself is just a very fun stage, and Waterbomb says themselves that it's not like a music festival. It's more like, a place for everyone just to have fun. So for us as well, we go on stage, we have fun, we do our best. And I feel like everyone just has an amazing time.

What song are you most looking forward to performing today?

Seongbin: I'm very much looking forward to our performance stage of "멋 (The Real)" by ATEEZ! We performed that previously and the fans' reception was really enormous, so I'm looking forward to performing it again tonight as well.

Any quick message you want to share with your fans?

Seokjoon: Thank you so much for your enormous love and support that you have shown to us so far! We will repay your love by giving you the best performance ever on stage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CJ ENM