Interview: ONE OR EIGHT Are Bringing Japanese Culture to the World With New EP 'EN-GÏNE'

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Rising Japanese boy group ONE OR EIGHT have released their first EP, "EN-GÏNE." The group, consisting of members Souma, Mizuki, Tsubasa, Reia, Ryota, Takeru, Yuga, and Neo, has made their mark as a global group since their debut in 2024, with their Japanese identity something they stay closely connected to. This album, and specifically the single "YANKEE SQUAT", are a nod to that identity.

I chatted with the members of the group about their new EP and recent tour, their global success, staying true to their identity, and more. Check out what they had to say below!

"YANKEE SQUAT" takes inspiration from a uniquely Japanese cultural reference. What made you want to build a song around the "yankee squat," and what do you hope international fans take away from its message?

NEO: What interested me about the “yankee squat” was that it’s such a specific image that people outside Japan might not immediately understand. I thought it would be fun to take something very Japanese and turn it into something energetic and universal through music. I hope international fans take away the idea that you don’t have to hide where you come from to connect with people around the world. Your own culture can become your strength.

TSUBASA: I think it can be difficult for people overseas to immediately picture what a “yankee” is, but through this music video, I think we were able to introduce Japanese yankee culture to them. I’m really happy that we can share this culture with 1DERZ around the world through this song.

"YANKEE SQUAT" has been described as embodying your "BET ON YOURSELF" philosophy. Has that mindset evolved since your debut, especially as your audience has grown around the world?

MIZUKI: It hasn’t changed at all! From the beginning until now, we’ve been betting our lives on taking on new challenges. I feel like we’re always moving forward while standing on the edge. Even though the number of people listening to our music has grown, we’re still in the middle of taking on challenges and betting on ourselves every day so that we can continue to become a new version of ourselves.

Your first North and South American headline tour introduced you to fans around the world. What was the biggest surprise or lesson you took away from performing for those audiences?

REIA: The biggest surprise was during our show in Argentina, when we performed “DSTM.” Toward the back of the venue, fans were getting excited together and even started a circle pit. It made me really happy to see how much they were genuinely enjoying the music and sharing that experience with each other as 1DERZ.

SOUMA: We create fan chants because we want everyone to enjoy our songs, so I was really surprised to see 1DERZ singing along to parts of the songs beyond the chants we had prepared. 1DERZ have such incredible energy, and I think one of the biggest things I learned was how we need to respond to and match that energy.

Were there any fan interactions or moments from the tour that stuck out to you?

RYOTA: Overseas fans made their own handmade merchandise featuring original ONE OR EIGHT designs, and the quality was incredible. I was really impressed.

TSUBASA: The moment that really stuck with me was when a circle pit started during our performance of “DSTM” at the show in Argentina.

Your upcoming EP is titled "EN-GÏNE". Without giving too much away, what does that title represent, and how does "YANKEE SQUAT" set the tone for the rest of the project?

NEO: Without giving too much away, “EN-GÏNE” is about the energy and drive inside us—the force that keeps us moving forward. “YANKEE SQUAT” represents one side of that energy. It’s bold, playful, and very rooted in Japanese culture, so I think it gives you a good first impression of the attitude behind the EP.

MIZUKI: It represents us putting “EN-GÏNE” into gear after coming together through GATHER and continuing to move forward. One of my favorite things about this EP is how it connects back to our previous mini album. I think “YANKEE SQUAT” is truly like the engine of this entire EP. When we perform it live, I can actually feel my own energy and gear shift up, so it’s a very important song for us.

ONE OR EIGHT has been introducing elements of Japanese culture to a global audience through your music and visuals. How important is it for you to stay rooted in your identity while creating songs that resonate internationally?

TAKERU: Our concept of betting on a Japanese boy group on the world stage is extremely important to us, and we want to continue sharing more of Japanese culture with the world.

TSUBASA: Each member of ONE OR EIGHT has a very strong and unique personality, so staying true to our roots and identity is extremely important to us.

How do you think the group has changed or evolved from debut until now, especially coming off of your tour and the success of "TOKYO DRIFT"?

REIA: When we debuted, I never imagined that we would be going on tours like this or sampling “TOKYO DRIFT.” Every day has been so exciting and full of new experiences. Recently, we’ve also had more opportunities to create things together as a group, and I feel like we’ve become more united and grown individually as well as together.

YUGA: By traveling to different places and meeting so many 1DERZ, we’ve gained more supporters around the world. We’ve also started having more discussions as a group and making decisions together, especially when it comes to how we build the energy and excitement during our performances.

Your performances are known for their energy and choreography. How does "YANKEE SQUAT" translate to the stage, and what are fans going to experience when they see it performed live?

RYOTA: We express three things: momentum, playfulness, and finding your own place.

TAKERU: Just like the title suggests, we incorporate plenty of squat poses into every chorus. We’ve also incorporated some memes that were popular in Japan into the choreography, so I hope everyone can simply enjoy the music and have fun with it!

Looking ahead, what is next for ONE OR EIGHT? What goals do you still have as a group and what are some things you hope to accomplish in the future?

YUGA: We’re working hard to make our shared dream of performing at Madison Square Garden in New York a reality.

SOUMA: We want to travel to even more countries and perform for as many 1DERZ as possible. Performing at Madison Square Garden is our current goal, so we’ll continue working hard and improving our skills to make that dream come true!

"Invincible" is described as a thank-you letter to your fans. What were some of the specific emotions or experiences you wanted to capture in the song, and what do you hope fans feel when they hear it for the first time?

YUGA: When you listen to it for the first time, I want you to keep in mind that the song is about how we’ll always be together, and that we’ve been able to overcome challenges and remain “invincible” because of all the support from our fans.

SOUMA: While recording and filming this song, I genuinely felt that we’re able to do what we do today because 1DERZ are here with us. I’d be happy if listening to this song makes people feel that, because ONE OR EIGHT is by their side, they can also enjoy taking on challenges and face them with confidence.

How does the new EP fit into ONE OR EIGHT's discography thus far? Is there anything you approached differently this time around or influences you explored on this release that may be different from your previous music?

NEO: I see “EN-GÏNE” as an important step forward for ONE OR EIGHT. Our previous music established our identity and our energy, while this EP gives us more room to explore different emotions, sounds, and influences. One thing we approached differently was thinking more about the overall experience of the project rather than just individual songs. We wanted each track to have its own character while still feeling like it belongs to the same world. I think that helped us create something that feels more mature without losing the raw energy that makes ONE OR EIGHT who we are.

TSUBASA: On this EP, vocal members take on rap, while rap members challenge themselves with vocals. There are many songs where we’ve tried things we haven’t done before, so I think listeners will get to hear a lot of different sides and voices from each member.

Your new EP is coming at a moment when ONE OR EIGHT has just completed its first headline tour. In what ways did the energy and experiences from that tour influence the sound, message, or overall concept of the EP?

MIZUKI: Some experiences we had after the tour were actually incorporated into the lyrics, and I think the things we felt and experienced after traveling overseas are reflected throughout the music. The EP strongly carries the message of putting EN-GÏNE into gear after coming together through the GATHER Tour and continuing to move forward.

TAKERU: This EP is really a collection of songs where we took on a lot of new challenges! I think it reflects everything we’ve worked on through the tour and our daily practice. Each member also challenged themselves in new ways, so I’m sure this EP will be something everyone can get hooked on.

Lastly, do you have any message for your fans?

REIA: From here on, we’re going to keep pushing toward bigger and more elevated stages, and I want us to experience new views and new places that we’ve never seen before together. I’m sure there will be times when we face big obstacles or difficult moments, but I hope we can overcome them together! We’ll always be by 1DERZ’s side, and we’ll keep working hard every day so that we can be your greatest source of support. Please continue to support ONE OR EIGHT!

RYOTA: Thank you so much for always supporting us. No matter what happens, ONE OR EIGHT will never stop. We’ll keep pushing forward without giving up. We’re going to give everything we have and fight with everything we’ve got.

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