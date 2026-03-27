K-Pop Group AMPERS&ONE Will Embark on 'Born to Define' Tour in America

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Rising K-pop boy group AMPERS&ONE will make their return to America with their new tour, “2026 AMPERS&ONE LIVE TOUR 'Born To Define' IN USA,” in support of their upcoming 4th mini album, "[DEFINITION]". The album is set for release on April 8.

Previously, AMPERS&ONE toured across the U.S. as the opening act for their senior labelmates P1Harmony. This tour will spotlight AMPERS&ONE's growth with a dynamic setlist that blends their hits, fan favorites, and brand-new tracks from [Definition].

You can find tickets here.

Tour Dates

May 5 — Washington, D.C.

May 8 — New York City, NY

May 9 — Boston, MA

May 11 — Columbus, OH

May 12 — Detroit, MI

May 13 — Chicago, IL

May 16 — Minneapolis, MN

May 18 — Des Moines, IA

May 19 — Kansas City, MO

May 21 — Dallas, TX

May 23 — Houston, TX

May 24 — San Antonio, TX

May 26 — Albuquerque, NM

May 28 — Phoenix, AZ

May 30 — Los Angeles, CA

May 31 — Santa Ana, CA

June 2 — San Jose, CA

About AMPERS&ONE

AMPERS&ONE is a seven-member boy group under FNC Entertainment that debuted on November 15, 2023. Their name is a unique blend of the symbol '&' (AMPERSAND), which stands for 'and,' and 'ONE,' symbolizing the unity of you, me, and us as one.

This truly multinational group includes KAMDEN (U.S.A), BRIAN (Canada), JIHO (S. Korea), SIYUN (S. Korea), KYRELL (U.S.A), MACKIAH (Australia), and SEUNGMO (S. Korea).

Their rapid rise to fame has earned them nominations for Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards, as well as for Best New Male Artist and Artist of the Year at the 2024 MAMA Awards. They were also nominated for Rookie Artist of the Year at the prestigious 39th Golden Disc Awards and won the Rising Star Award at the 2026 Korea First Brand Awards.