International Contemporary Ensemble Reveals Summer 2023 Concerts

International Contemporary Ensemble has announced two festival concerts this summer. The Ensemble performs as part of the SONiC Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Stiefel Hall at Mannes School of Music and at the TIME:SPANS Festival on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.



In June the Ensemble teams up with Luna Composition Lab - a program founded by composers Missy Mazzoli and Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Reid to provide mentorship, education, and resources for young female, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming composers ages 13-18 - to give performances of new works as part of the American Composers Orchestra's citywide SONiC Festival. The program, titled New Moons: World Premieres by Luna Composition Lab Fellows, features new works by Hannah Chen, Lucy Chen, Lili Masoudi, Gabrielle Smith, Elaina Rae Stuppler, and Isabelle Tseng, along with Luna Lab mentors Wang Lu and Nina Shekhar. The program is curated by Missy Mazzoli and Ellen Reid, as well as International Contemporary Ensemble artistic director George Lewis.



In August the TIME:SPANS Festival presents International Contemporary Ensemble in an evening that exemplifies its concept of Polyaspora, including two premieres: the US premiere of Invisible Self by Andile Khumalo, who has been named one of the top five South African composers by BBC Music Magazine and one of the top 23 composers and performers to watch in 2023 by The Washington Post; and the NY premiere of Gondwana: Earth, a Blue Sanctuary, Oceans, Seas, Lakes, Rivers, Springs and Lagoons; Paradise Gardens and Skies by American composer Wadada Leo Smith, "one of the most celebrated new music composers of this young century" (DownBeat). Also on this exciting and diversely creative program are works by internationally renowned contemporary Korean-German composer Younghi Pagh-Paan and emerging Iranian composer Aida Shirazi, whose work has been described as "affecting" by The New Yorker.



On Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Columbia University's Miller Theatre, International Contemporary Ensemble performs works by Rome Prize winner and Guggenheim Fellow Suzanne Farrin, including the world premiere of her Their Hearts are Columns, as part of the acclaimed Composer Portraits series.

NEW MOONS: WORLD PREMIERES BY LUNA COMPOSITION LAB FELLOWS

International Contemporary Ensemble

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Stiefel Hall at Mannes School of Music | 55 West 13th Street | New York, NY, 10011

Tickets: $15

Link: https://iceorg.org/events/2023/6/10/sonic-festival-luna-lab-composer-showcase

Program to include:

Hannah Chen: Spiral (World Premiere)

Lucy Chen: Seventeen (World Premiere)

Wang Lu: From the Distant Plains II

Lili Masoudi: TBD (World Premiere)

Nina Shekhar: GLITCH

Gabrielle Smith: Stellar Evolution (World Premiere)

Elaina Rae Stuppler: Waluga (World Premiere)

Isabelle Tseng: Bumbershoot (World Premiere)

Performers:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Alice Jones, flute

Leah Asher, violin

Meaghan Burke, cello

Emmalie Tello, clarinet

Erika Dohi, piano

TIME:SPANS 2023

International Contemporary Ensemble

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 West 37th Street | New York, NY, 10018

Tickets: $20

Link: https://iceorg.org/events/2023/8/25/timespans-2023

Program:

Younghi Pagh-Paan: Wundgeträumt (2005)

Andile Khumalo: Invisible Self (2020) (US Premiere)

Aida Shirazi: Crystalline Trees (2020)

Wadada Leo Smith: Gondwana: Earth, a Blue Sanctuary, Oceans, Seas, Lakes, Rivers, Springs and Lagoons; Paradise Gardens and Skies (2022) (NY Premiere)

Performers:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, flute

Christa Robinson, oboe

Campbell MacDonald, clarinet

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

David Byrd-Marrow, horn

Clara Warnaar, percussion

Nathan Davis, percussion

Jacob Greenberg, piano

Cory Smythe, piano

Gabriela Díaz, violin

Josh Modney, violin

Yezu Woo, violin

Marina Kifferstein, violin

Pala Garcia, violin

Wendy Richman, viola

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Ashley Walters, cello

Katinka Kleijn, cello

Randall Zigler, double bass