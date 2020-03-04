Insane Clown Posse Are Heading Out On Tour This Spring

We've just uncovered and decoded secret alien communications that reveal an imminent attack on our planet. Just as we have finally finished rebuilding and once again established a sense of peace and normalcy, the Insane Clown Posse are returning to Earth.



It's been over 20 years since the ICP first appeared in their deadly and unstoppable spaceships destroying every structure and living creature in their path.



After reigning a year-long plague of endless terror down onto the planet, these despicable beings disappeared as quickly as they had once come.



For the last 20 years, you've been able to live your lives in peace. Safe from any panic. Safe from horror. Safe from despair.



But once again you are no longer safe.



Nobody is safe, as we all prepare for the return of these Wicked Clowns From Outer Space!

INSANE CLOWN POSSE WICKED CLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE 2 TOUR:

4/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

4/24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4/25 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

4/26 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

4/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4/29 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4/30 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

5/1 - Lincoln, NE - Bourrbon Theatre

5/2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

5/3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/4 - Casper, WY - The Hangar

5/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

5/9 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5/12 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5/13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

5/15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

5/16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

5/22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

5/23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5/25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

5/27 - Spartanburrg, SC - Ground Zero

5/28 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

5/29 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

5/30 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theatre

6/2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

6/3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

6/4 - Rochester, NY - Tropix Outdoor Stage

6/5 - Reading, PA - Reverb





