Inhaler Unveil North America 'Open Wide Tour' Dates

INHALER have announced North American tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, OPEN WIDE, available February 7, 2025, via Geffen Records. Tickets for the North American run will be available HERE on Friday, November 22 at 10am local time.
The Dublin four piece will kick off their North American headline run on February 28th at HISTORY in Toronto, ON. The tour will include shows at Brooklyn Paramount (March 6), The Fillmore in Philadelphia (March 8), and Stubb’s in Austin (March 18) and more before wrapping in Dallas at House of Blues on March 19. See below for North American tour dates. The band previously announced international dates in Europe, Asia and their biggest ever UK tour with two shows at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy. Complete list of tour dates HERE.
INHALER’s forthcoming third album, Open Wide, was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine) and marks a giant leap forward for the band. The quartet, who began working on the album earlier this year, was encouraged to challenge themselves and take more creative control. Listening to a wide range of genres during writing - from techno to Nick Cave – inspired them to experiment with a brighter, timeless sound, adding texture to the record. The result is an album of 13 songs that feels unique - a guitar-driven pop album unlike any other, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting young bands today. INHALER recently released the anthemic 70’s rock inspired first single “Your House.”
February 2025
Fri 28 Toronto, ON HISTORY
March 2025
Sun 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Tue 4 Portland, ME State Theatre
Thu 6 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Fri 7 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sat 8 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Mon 10 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
Tue 11 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Thu 13 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Fri 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Sat 15 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Mon17 Houston, TX House of Blues
Tue 18 Austin, TX Stubb’s
Wed 19 Dallas, TX House of Blues
Since their career launched in 2018, INHALER have been among the biggest new names in guitar music, achieving commercial success with roaring chart positions. To date, they’ve garnered over 500 million streams. Their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, hit #1 in the UK and Ireland, while their 2023 follow-up, Cuts & Bruises, topped the Irish charts and reached #2 in the UK. To maintain this momentum, bandmates and childhood friends Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson have spent the past few whirlwind years on a relentless world tour, supporting acts like Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon, as well as headlining their own shows, including a sold out 13,000-capacity homecoming show at the Dublin 3Arena last year, their biggest headline show to date.
Photo credit: Lewis Evans
