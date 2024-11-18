Inhaler Unveil North America 'Open Wide Tour' Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



INHALER have announced North American tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, OPEN WIDE, available February 7, 2025, via Geffen Records. Tickets for the North American run will be available HERE on Friday, November 22 at 10am local time.

The Dublin four piece will kick off their North American headline run on February 28th at HISTORY in Toronto, ON. The tour will include shows at Brooklyn Paramount (March 6), The Fillmore in Philadelphia (March 8), and Stubb’s in Austin (March 18) and more before wrapping in Dallas at House of Blues on March 19. See below for North American tour dates. The band previously announced international dates in Europe, Asia and their biggest ever UK tour with two shows at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy. Complete list of tour dates HERE.

INHALER’s forthcoming third album, Open Wide, was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine) and marks a giant leap forward for the band. The quartet, who began working on the album earlier this year, was encouraged to challenge themselves and take more creative control. Listening to a wide range of genres during writing - from techno to Nick Cave – inspired them to experiment with a brighter, timeless sound, adding texture to the record. The result is an album of 13 songs that feels unique - a guitar-driven pop album unlike any other, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting young bands today. INHALER recently released the anthemic 70’s rock inspired first single “Your House.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

February 2025

Fri 28 Toronto, ON HISTORY

March 2025

Sun 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Tue 4 Portland, ME State Theatre

Thu 6 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Fri 7 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sat 8 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Mon 10 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

Tue 11 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Thu 13 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Fri 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Sat 15 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Mon17 Houston, TX House of Blues

Tue 18 Austin, TX Stubb’s

Wed 19 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Since their career launched in 2018, INHALER have been among the biggest new names in guitar music, achieving commercial success with roaring chart positions. To date, they’ve garnered over 500 million streams. Their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, hit #1 in the UK and Ireland, while their 2023 follow-up, Cuts & Bruises, topped the Irish charts and reached #2 in the UK. To maintain this momentum, bandmates and childhood friends Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson have spent the past few whirlwind years on a relentless world tour, supporting acts like Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon, as well as headlining their own shows, including a sold out 13,000-capacity homecoming show at the Dublin 3Arena last year, their biggest headline show to date.

Photo credit: Lewis Evans

