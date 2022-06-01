Imperial Triumphant Announce New Full-length Album 'Spirit of Ecstasy'

Experimental metal outfit IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT have just announced their new full-length album Spirit of Ecstasy out on July 22nd via Century Media Records. The album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available starting today here.

To celebrate the album announcement, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT have also just dropped their new track for "Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)" today. Additionally, the band will be premiering the music video today, May 20th. Tune in to the video premiere for the band's debut track off of their upcoming release below.

"Atmospheres awash with mysterious origins. Sacred rites of passage and formidable knowledge lead to marvels of engineering," states IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT. "Funneling the mass into a finite horizon all roads travel in duality. Blurred is the line between real and illusion as the last scream of truth is destroyed by evil so grotesque. It transforms into a lone rider traveling into the forbidden darkness..."

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band's previous LPs 2020's Alphaville, 2018's Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City.

Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, SEVEN)SUNS on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals. Stay tuned for more details about the highly anticipated release by following the band on socials.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitars), Steve Blanco (bass, vocals, keys, theremin) and Kenny Grohowski (drums).

IMPERIAL TRUMPHANT Tour Dates

Headline Dates

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

May 30 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

May 31 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta Baar

June 1 - Riga, Latvia - NOASS

June 2 - Vilnius, Lithuania - XI20

June 4 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

w/Nero Di Marte

June 6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Kulturak klub

June 7 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot

June 8 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

June 9 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic

June 10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud

June 11 - Skopje, North Macedonia - KC

June 12 - Belgrade, Serbia - KC Grad

June 14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

June 15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Klub Gromka

June 16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room Vienna

European Headline Dates/Festivals

July 9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

July 30 - Youngstown, OH - In the Darkness Fest

August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia - Brutal Assault

August 12 - Oxfordshire, England - SUPERNORMAL FEST

August 13 - Manchester, England - The White Hotel

August 14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo

August 15 - Belfast, England - Voodoo

August 16 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival

August 19 - London, England - The Dome

August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN

August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER

August 23 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick

August 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload

August 25 - Toulon, France - L'Hélice

August 26 - Mantova, Italy - The Academy

August 27 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

August 28 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue

August 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

August 30 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

August 31 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000 Fryd

September 1 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

September 2 - Goteborg, Sweden - Fangelset

September 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

September 8 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

September 9 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin