Imperial Triumphant Announce New Full-length Album 'Spirit of Ecstasy'
The new album will be out on July 22nd via Century Media Records.
Experimental metal outfit IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT have just announced their new full-length album Spirit of Ecstasy out on July 22nd via Century Media Records. The album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available starting today here.
To celebrate the album announcement, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT have also just dropped their new track for "Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)" today. Additionally, the band will be premiering the music video today, May 20th. Tune in to the video premiere for the band's debut track off of their upcoming release below.
"Atmospheres awash with mysterious origins. Sacred rites of passage and formidable knowledge lead to marvels of engineering," states IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT. "Funneling the mass into a finite horizon all roads travel in duality. Blurred is the line between real and illusion as the last scream of truth is destroyed by evil so grotesque. It transforms into a lone rider traveling into the forbidden darkness..."
Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band's previous LPs 2020's Alphaville, 2018's Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City.
Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, SEVEN)SUNS on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals. Stay tuned for more details about the highly anticipated release by following the band on socials.
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitars), Steve Blanco (bass, vocals, keys, theremin) and Kenny Grohowski (drums).
Watch the new music video here:
IMPERIAL TRUMPHANT Tour Dates
Headline Dates
May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
May 30 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
May 31 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta Baar
June 1 - Riga, Latvia - NOASS
June 2 - Vilnius, Lithuania - XI20
June 4 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
w/Nero Di Marte
June 6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Kulturak klub
June 7 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot
June 8 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space
June 9 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic
June 10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud
June 11 - Skopje, North Macedonia - KC
June 12 - Belgrade, Serbia - KC Grad
June 14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara
June 15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Klub Gromka
June 16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room Vienna
European Headline Dates/Festivals
July 9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
July 30 - Youngstown, OH - In the Darkness Fest
August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia - Brutal Assault
August 12 - Oxfordshire, England - SUPERNORMAL FEST
August 13 - Manchester, England - The White Hotel
August 14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo
August 15 - Belfast, England - Voodoo
August 16 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival
August 19 - London, England - The Dome
August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN
August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER
August 23 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick
August 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload
August 25 - Toulon, France - L'Hélice
August 26 - Mantova, Italy - The Academy
August 27 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
August 28 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue
August 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
August 30 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
August 31 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000 Fryd
September 1 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
September 2 - Goteborg, Sweden - Fangelset
September 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil
September 8 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus
September 9 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin