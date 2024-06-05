Illuminati Hotties to Release New Album; Shares Lead Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, is back with her new album POWER, to be released on Hopeless Records on August 23rd.

Since releasing her critically acclaimed album Let Me Do One More in 2020 Sarah Tudzin hasn’t stopped. As an in-demand producer and engineer, she worked across records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more, winning GRAMMY’s carving out a name one of the most exciting new talents on the scene.

But a new illuminati hotties album was always on the horizon and Tudzin is returning with her strongest and perhaps deepest set of songs with POWER. Now, she is sharing a new single “Didn’t” featuring Cavetown, it follows the previously released “Can’t Be Still.”

illuminati hotties will be hitting the road in September for a North American tour, all dates are listed below. TOUR DATES 09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^* 09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^* 09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^* 09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^* 10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^* 10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^* 10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^* 10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^ 10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^ 10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^ 10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^ 10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^ 10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^ 10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^ 10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^ 10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^ 10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^ 10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^ 10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^ 10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^ 10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^ 10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^ 10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^ 10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^ 10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^ 10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia^ 10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^ 10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^ 10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^ 11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^ ^ with Daffo *with Maddie Ross Tracklisting 1. Can’t Be Still 2. I Would like, Still Love You 3. Throw (Life Raft) 4. Rot 5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better 6. The L 7. Sleeping In 8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown) 9. You Are Not Who You Were 10. What’s The Fuzz 11. YSL 12. Power 13. Everything Changes Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

