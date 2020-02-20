IV Jay Returns With 'Love Song'

Atlantic Records/So Amazing Entertainment recording artist IV Jay has unveiled an infectious new single. "Love Song" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by an equally powerful companion video that premiered today exclusively with PAPER, streaming now via YouTube. Directed by Nathan R. Smith (Dram, Joey Bada$$, 2 Chainz), the "Love Song" video offers support to The Ally Coalition, which works with musicians to empower LGBTQ Youth- for more information, please visit https://theallycoalition.org/.

Listen below!

"Love Song" (co-written by Pink Sweat$) precedes IV Jay's eagerly anticipated new EP, 5TH ELEMENT. The new release follows the gifted R&B singer-songwriter's 2018 breakthrough debut EP, IV, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. IV is highlighted by the hit single, "Thirsty," available for individual streaming. The track is joined by a companion video, streaming now via YouTube following its exclusive premiere in The FADER, which wrote, "(IV Jay) makes pop-leaning R&B propped up by sultry vocals... A confident and subtle flex, ('Thirsty') calls out all the desperate boys hitting up her phone and politely asks them to 'please, just leave me alone!'" IV JAY also recently featured on Luh Kel's song "Tweakin," a vibing R&B track that's racked up over 2.5 million streams and nearly 3 million official video views.

IV Jay is already touting a packed schedule for 2020. Shortly after the release of her 5th ELEMENT EP, IV will perform at the hugely-anticipated Rolling Loud Miami. The energetic young singer will take the stage on Sunday, May 10th; for more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.rollingloud.com/home.

Recently featured as part of the Fall 2019 TOMMY JEANS global advertising campaign, IV Jay is well on her way to becoming a voice of change for her generation. The 19-year-old, Paterson, NJ-born singer-songwriter first attracted online applause - and tens of thousands of followers - by posting a series of cover versions and original content. With her soulful voice and down-to-earth charm, IV Jay soon earned a deal with Atlantic Records and immediately set to work.

2019 saw IV Jay release a steady stream of new music, including the recent singles, "With You," "Care," the latter joined by a companion visual, directed by Rock Davis (Lil Durk, Meek Mill) and streaming now at the official IV Jay YouTube channel HERE following its exclusive premiere via Galore. Among her other recent triumphs, IV was among the Latinx stars performing at last year' landmark Selena For Sanctuary concert in New York's Central Park, benefitting the immigrant rights organization Make The Road NY.

IV has also earned a wide range of media attention and critical applause, including features in Billboard, Complex, and Teen Vogue, which named her to its influential "16 Young Musicians You Need to Be Listening to In 2019," writing, "There aren't many young artists that truly embody the word 'prodigy,' but there's no other way to describe IV Jay... Think Kelela-meets-SZA - you're guaranteed to fall in love."





