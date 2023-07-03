INNA And Gamuel Sori Release Feel-Good Single 'Party Songs'

Gamuel Sori, the Italian DJ that brings the fresh air in Dance Music, and INNA, the superstar with the magnetic aura, meet to cheer us up with their first collaboration. 'Party Songs' is the tune that will get you out of any blue mood and remind you that life deserves the best moving soundtrack. The song was written by Rollo, who previously worked with names such as BTS, Galantis and Ava Max, along with IRAIDA, Achi and INNA. The production was handled by Achi and Gamuel Sori.

Gamuel Sori is an Italian DJ and producer making waves in the Dance music scene. He has performed at some of Italy's top clubs, captivating audiences with his unique blend of beats and sounds. Gamuel's music style is a diverse fusion of genres, which he infuses with his signature style, creating an electrifying and unforgettable experience for his listeners. His music has been released on labels such as Spinnin' Records, Musical Freedom, and Sony Music, and has gained recognition from industry professionals.

With an impressive string of hits, numerous awards under her trendy belt, and concerts worldwide, INNA is truly a fierce musical phenomenon. One of the most exciting voices in the Dance world, the Romanian artist has blazed through the global charts with hits like 'Hot', 'Sun Is Up' or 'Déjà vu', reaching the top slots in dozens of countries, from Romania to Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Argentina, Spain, Finland, Poland, and the US. She has collaborated with lots of top artists like Pitbull, Flo Rida, Daddy Yankee, Timmy Trumpet, J Balvin, Yandel, Sofi Tukker, and Sean Paul for the song 'Up', which has become an international sensation. With looks and dance moves that match her musical talent, INNA has won multiple MTV Europe Awards, Romanian Music Awards and RRA Awards and, in 2012, became the first and only European female artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views. Moreover, in 2022, she crossed a new threshold: 10 billion views and streams. 2023 began in full force for INNA, delighting her fans with a brand-new collaboration with International Artists Dhurata Dora and Stefflon Don for 'Yummy', along with releasing this year's edition of the Dance Queen's House album. The album is called 'Just Dance' and follows a new and ambitious direction.

"This song is an anthem to all those guys that went through the teenage years in the golden years of EDM and dance music with Avicii, The Chainsmokers, the ones that influenced our music. 'Party Songs' is a banger that sums up all those good vibes. It was a pleasure to work with INNA for this one, she is truly a superstar." Gamuel Sori

"This summer is getting hotter! 'Party Songs' is out and I'm sure you'll have a lot of fun listening to it! Gogogo, Gamuel! Enjoy it, party people!" INNA

'Party Songs' is the result of a collaboration between Global Records, the number 1 independent label in CEE and Phrased Differently, whose authors have contributed to hits from Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, David Guetta and BTS. The song represents the first release of the collaboration distributed by Believe Germany.