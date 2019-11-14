IK Multimedia Offers Free Drum Anthology Libraries for UNO Drum

IK Multimedia announces the Drum Anthology Libraries for UNO Drum, a free collection of PCM sounds from rare and vintage drum machines designed to expand the cutting-edge sound palette of the UNO Drum with new sounds that pay homage to the past. It includes sounds created using more than 40 drum machines from different eras - from drum machine predecessors of the 1960s, to modern machines from the 1990s and beyond.



The collection features 10 libraries that capture the iconic sounds of each original drum machine, organized by era and style. In addition, each library offers new enhancements derived from the sounds of a vintage 4-piece drum kit, for further tonal variety.



IK carefully studied each piece of gear to capture its most recognizable sounds, and then added new elements for even more flexibility and convenience. These are not 1:1 recreations; they are IK's homage to the classics.



Each library can be easily loaded into UNO Drum to deliver even more options in the studio or for live performances. They temporarily replace the factory-default sound set without overwriting stored kits and patterns, letting users experiment with different sounds for their existing grooves, or giving them fresh inspiration for new grooves.



Combined with UNO Drum's true analog voices, the new Drum Anthology Libraries gives users an even more massive range of sonic options. And with UNO Drum's 100 onboard kits & patterns, plus the ability to store more on a Mac, PC and iPad with the UNO Drum Editor application, there's virtually no limit to the grooves users can create.



The libraries include:



Anthology Library 1: Ace Tone Rhythm Ace FR-2L®, Ace Tone Rhythm Ace FR-6®, Ace Tone Rhythm Ace FR-7L®, Ace Tone Rhythm Ace FR-8®



These machines from the 1960s and 1970s were primarily used by organists to add percussion fills. Based on simple but effective circuitry, they became the start of what a drum machine would eventually be.



Anthology Library 2: Hammond Auto-Vari 64®, Wurlitzer Sideman®, Univox Drum Machines®, Columbia CRB-81 Rhythm Box®

These were also accompaniment machines, used around the globe primarily to give a background rhythm to organ players. They range from the massive Wurlitzer Sideman - the first commercially available drum machine - to more compact boxes, most of which began to offer ways to create evolving rhythms and creative expression when used with reverbs and delays.

Anthology Library 3: Korg KPR-77®, Korg KR-55®, Keio (Korg) MiniPops®, Panasonic RD-9844®



Japan had a lead role in the development of rhythm boxes and these are some of their unusual and historic game-changing drum machines. More portable than earlier drum machines, some of these boxes were also more programmable and regarded as an "instrument" rather than a simple accompaniment tool.



Anthology Library 4: Roland CR-78®, Roland CR-5000®, Roland CR-8000®, Roland TR-77®



This set of iconic Roland Drum machines features some early models that served as the starting point for what became the universally recognized "sound" of drum machines. The CR-78 also brought drum machines into the computer age, as the first one to include a microprocessor.



Anthology Library 5: Roland TR-606®, Roland TR-808®, Roland TR-909®, Roland TR-33®



The classic Roland drum machines used in this library represent a turning point in electronic music. New genres were formed around them, shaping decades of music history.



Anthology Library 6: Lell Rototom®, Maxon DS200®, Star Instruments Synare 3®, Formanta UDS®



These machines - the most unusual machines of the collection - were mostly drum synthesizers. This library offers a snapshot of what they were capable of doing.



Anthology Library 7: Simmons SDS 8®, Simmons SDS V®, TAMA TS-204®, TAMA TS305®



The '80s! During this decade, drum synths evolved to allow drummers to connect them to electronic drum kits to use them for performance, offering a "sound of the future." This library offers a sample of what it was like working with them.



Anthology Library 8: Jomox XBase 09®, MFB 502®, MFB 522®, Sound Master SR-88®



A combination of drum machines from the 1980s, 1990's and 2000's with a future-retro vibe. Still used in productions today, these were inspired by the past and shaped around the most famous drum machines of all time, but with additional sound capabilities and their own character.



Anthology Library 9: Regal Rhythm RE 175®, Normad Rhythm Maker 16®, Unitra Eltra RYTM 16®, Multivox Rhythm Ace FR6M®



This Library contains rare-yet-affordable drum machines from all around the world. These rarities offer a sound that's very different from others, and offer hidden delights for sound experimentation when used with effects and filters.



Anthology Library 10: BOSS DR-110®, Realistic Concertmate Electronic Accompanist/Metronome®, Delptronics LDB-1®, ELI CR-7030®



This library features a group of portable drum machines in demand from musicians on the go during the 1980s and 1990s. They're ideal for adding unique, retro or lo-fi sounds to any groove.



UNO Drum offers a wide sonic palette combining fat, punchy analog sounds with digital flexibility and convenience. A robust selection of programming and live performance features and controls makes it easy for musicians, producers and DJs to add massive drum grooves to their music. UNO Drum's compact form, battery power and affordable price make it ideal for on-the-go music creation and performance.



Six warm, rich, true analog drum sounds are complemented by additional PCM elements (with 54 samples to choose from) for deeper sonic flavors. Up to 12 elements can be used in total, with 11-voice polyphony. The analog and digital elements can also be freely swapped.



A wide range of drum elements is organized in 100 pre-programmed and fully editable drum kit presets, a first in its class. For added punch and sound character, UNO Drum also offers two analog master audio effects.



UNO Drum also features 12 touch-sensitive pads with two velocity zones, a 64-step sequencer, and a set of five performance effects on the programmed patterns.



The UNO Drum editor offers deeper control with support for Mac/PC and iPad.



The Drum Anthology Libraries for UNO Drum is a free download for registered UNO Drum users via library updaters on the IK Multimedia website.





