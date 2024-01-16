IDLES Share New Single 'Gift Horse'

A new year comes around and GRAMMY nominated IDLES are already ramping up anticipation for the February 16th release of their new album TANGK with the release of new single “Gift Horse.”

The track continues to showcase the band's ever-growing ambition with the new record, which has already been previewed by the mantric euphoria of “Dancer” and the soulful slowburner “Grace”.

“Gift Horse” ups the intensity from the album's previous singles, its lean, taut intensity balanced by an undercurrent of gristly grooves and stuttering, charismatic delivery from the always thought-provoking Joe Talbot. Yet for all its sinewy menace, it's sensitive too: a testament to redemption, to finding something or someone that makes the worries of the world feel not just tolerable but motivating. Collectively TANGK celebrates love, communion and all of those powerful emotions that make existence worthwhile and “Gift Horse” is firmly in that lineage, declaring “All is love and love is all.”

Joe says, “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

“Gift Horse” is accompanied by a video which finds unity between the almost fantastical characters that lurk on the outskirts of society with the mundanity of day-to-day life. The setting in a supermarket, where a dead-eyed checkout man absentmindedly scans items while the rest of the store brims with surrealistic images: main character social media creators, people seemingly in the midst of a manic episode, an otherwise straightlaced preacher, and guitarist Mark Bowen taking a mechanical bull by the horns.

TANGK is set to propel IDLES a leap beyond what they achieved with CRAWLER, a record which extended one of the most inspiring band/fanbase connections around while also landing their first two Grammy Award nominations.

Excitement for the album saw all 2000 copies of a limited edition Blood Records 10” format sell-out in just thirty minutes, yet a range of physical products remain available HERE, notably a translucent pink vinyl that is available exclusively via select indie stores and a clear smoke vinyl with a matching PVC sleeve from their official webstore.

IDLES' huge touring plans for the year ahead have already seen several shows sell-out almost a year in advance. Please see HERE for ticket details and a full list of all upcoming international shows.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) JUST ADDED

Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED

Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

JULY 2024

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER 2024

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

OCTOBER 2024

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER 2024

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Photo by Daniel Topete