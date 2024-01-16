IDLES Share New Single 'Gift Horse'

Their new album will be out on February 16th.
A new year comes around and GRAMMY nominated IDLES are already ramping up anticipation for the February 16th release of their new album TANGK with the release of new single “Gift Horse.”
The track continues to showcase the band's ever-growing ambition with the new record, which has already been previewed by the mantric euphoria of “Dancer” and the soulful slowburner “Grace”.
“Gift Horse” ups the intensity from the album's previous singles, its lean, taut intensity balanced by an undercurrent of gristly grooves and stuttering, charismatic delivery from the always thought-provoking Joe Talbot. Yet for all its sinewy menace, it's sensitive too: a testament to redemption, to finding something or someone that makes the worries of the world feel not just tolerable but motivating. Collectively TANGK celebrates love, communion and all of those powerful emotions that make existence worthwhile and “Gift Horse” is firmly in that lineage, declaring “All is love and love is all.”
Joe says, “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”
“Gift Horse” is accompanied by a video which finds unity between the almost fantastical characters that lurk on the outskirts of society with the mundanity of day-to-day life. The setting in a supermarket, where a dead-eyed checkout man absentmindedly scans items while the rest of the store brims with surrealistic images: main character social media creators, people seemingly in the midst of a manic episode, an otherwise straightlaced preacher, and guitarist Mark Bowen taking a mechanical bull by the horns.
TANGK is set to propel IDLES a leap beyond what they achieved with CRAWLER, a record which extended one of the most inspiring band/fanbase connections around while also landing their first two Grammy Award nominations.
Excitement for the album saw all 2000 copies of a limited edition Blood Records 10” format sell-out in just thirty minutes, yet a range of physical products remain available HERE, notably a translucent pink vinyl that is available exclusively via select indie stores and a clear smoke vinyl with a matching PVC sleeve from their official webstore.
IDLES' huge touring plans for the year ahead have already seen several shows sell-out almost a year in advance. Please see HERE for ticket details and a full list of all upcoming international shows.
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) JUST ADDED
Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED
Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
JULY 2024
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Photo by Daniel Topete
