ICE NINE KILLS to Record Special 'THANX-KILLING' Hometown Show in Worcester, MA

Amidst headlining SiriusXM Octane Present's "The Octane Accelerator Tour" across the U.S. laterthis fall, horror-inspired metal outfit ICE NINE KILLS will celebrate their homecoming stop at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on Saturday, November 30 by reviving their annual "Thanx-Killing" show in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 28. The show will be recorded and filmed for a future project and includes special guests Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake At Last. Tickets are available now at www.iceninekills.com.

"The time is upon us once again for a bloodbath of gravy to overflow through the streets of Massachusetts," declares vocalist SPENCER CHARNAS. "The 4th annual Thanx-Killing fest will be a feast of flesh that will be carved into the nightmares of New England for years to come."

ICE NINE KILLS have been seen rising on the Active Rock Radio charts with their chant-inducing single, "Savages"--currently at #18--which can be heard as the background track for MLB team New York Yankees' post-season recap compilation video online being played in-stadium and broadcast online, take a peek HERE.

Last week INK debuted a brand-new track, "Your Number's Up," inspired by Wes Craven's genre-defining 1996 film Scream and which will be featured as a bonus track on their upcoming October 25 release THE SILVER SCREAM: FINAL CUT.



Further bonus content will include four haunting acoustic renditions of previously released singles, a cover version of the iconic song "Thriller" and a DVD of their own horror film, The Silver Scream, which alongside the cd will be encased in a special VHS slipcase. Notable figures in the horror and metal community alike will be seen featured as guests including Grammy-nominated musician Matt Heafy (Trivium), horror icon Ari Lehman (the original Jason, Friday the 13th), Chelsea Talmadge (Stranger Things) and Sam Kubrick(grandson of Stanley Kubrick who famously directed The Shining).

DATE CITY VENUE Tue 10/29 Cleveland, OH House of Blues * Sat 11/2 Milwaukee, WI The Rave Club * Sun 11/3 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater * Mon 11/4 Estes Park, CO The Stanley Hotel Tue 11/5 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall * Wed 11/6 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot * Fri 11/8 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl * Sat 11/9 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater * Sun 11/10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren * Tue 11/12 Dallas, TX House of Blues * Wed 11/13 Houston, TX House of Blues * Thu 11/14 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater * Sat 11/16 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall * Sun 11/17 Tampa, FL Ritz Ybor * Mon 11/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live * Wed 11/20 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater * Thu 11/21 Charlotte, NC The Underground - Fillmore * Fri 11/22 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage * Sat 11/23 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater * Mon 11/25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of Living Arts * Tue 11/26 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall * Wed 11/27 Chicago, IL House of Blues * Sat 11/30 Worcester, MA The Palladium * Sun 12/1 New York, NY Webster Hall *

* = SiriusXM Octane Presents "Octane Accelerator Tour" with Fit For a King, Light The Torch, Make Them Suffer & Awake At Last





