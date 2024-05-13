Bummer Hill Release New Album 'Far Removed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bummer Hil, the Atlanta-based emo rock outfit, has just released a new album.

Far Removed is Bummer Hill reimagining themselves, aiming to show just how much they can do with their new sound as they usher in a new era. Each of the LP’s 7 tracks has unique elements that allow them to stand alone across the runtime without ever feeling out of place. Songs consistently break away into sporadic, genre-bending passages that include elements of ska, hardcore, and bossa nova before returning to the crunchy, melodic guitar lines that drive the record forward. It’s a patchwork of earworms, anthemic refrains, and “what the f*ck?” moments all held together by the lyrical throughlines of feeling lost, ignored, and, at times, loved.

The record’s mood is a hard one to pin down. Its elasticity goes hand in hand with the prominent themes of aimlessness and dealing with the pressures of aging into your mid-twenties. The record’s point of view feels unsure of itself at times– it’s defensive, it’s vulnerable, and it’s prone to intense emotional outbursts at both itself and others. But, at the same time, there’s an optimism to it, and this contradiction is the essence of the project’s sound: a flurry of variety that reflects the unpredictability and disorientation of getting older.

Bummer Hill is an Atlanta-based emo rock outfit that toys with the rhythms and motifs of a slew of different genres all while retaining a strong pop-oriented approach to songwriting. The group has cultivated a dedicated local fanbase through their rambunctious, high-energy live shows and their growth doesn’t show any signs of stopping. Where the 2021 mixtape Greetings From Bummer Hill and 2022 EP City Limit laid the groundwork for their gravitation towards catchy choruses and danceable riffs, 2024’s Far Removed heralds the band’s dramatic reinvention, just as the title suggests. Easily their most adventurous project to date, Far Removed covers a huge variety of sonic ground in a tight 25-minute runtime and never fails to keep the listener guessing.

Track Listing:

1. Vonnegut

2. Have a Nice Life!

3. Ladybugs

4. *2-Steps Back*

5. Water in the Desert

6. Think Less

7. Pushing Up Daisies

Photo credit: Alex Valverde

