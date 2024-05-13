Travis Scott Sells Out European World Tour, Extra Tickets Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Travis Scott continues to command the global stage with his groundbreaking UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR, having sold out all European tour dates upon announcing last Friday, the critically acclaimed, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-diamond certified artist and entrepreneur has announced yet more European arena and stadium summer dates today.



Produced by Live Nation, seats for his 12-show run sold out in such venues as the 43,661-capacity Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany, and the 48,300-capacity Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The tour includes his largest-ever U.K. headline show at the 48,256-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Travis continues to be represented by James Rubin at WME.



New dates include stops in Lisbon Portugal, Madrid, Spain, Frankfurt, Germany, and Arnhem, Netherlands. General on-sale begins Friday, May 17 at 3PM local. For more information, go HERE.



1 Euro/Pound from every ticket sold, will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.



An undeniable cultural trailblazer and disrupter in the sneaker world and beyond, Travis Scott continues to pave the way with his new Jordan Brand signature model in “Dark Mocha and University Red” colorways. Last week’s release marks Travis Scott as the first non-athlete to ever have both his own Nike and Jordan signature shoe. The shoes and apparel collection sold out upon release.

TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA 2024 DATES

Friday, 28th June - Netherlands, Arnhem – GelreDome

Sunday, 30th June - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome – NEW DATE

Tuesday, 2nd July - Poland, Krakow - TAURON Arena

Thursday, 5th July - Switzerland, Zurich – Hallenstadion

Saturday, 6th July - France, Nice - Allianz Riviera

Monday, 8th July - Belgium, Antwerp – Sportpaleis

Thursday, 11th July - UK, London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, 13th July - UK, Manchester - Co-op Live

Tuesday, 16th July - Germany, Hamburg - Barclays Arena

Thursday, 18th July - Czech Republic, Prague - O2 Arena

Saturday, 20th July - Germany, Cologne – RheinEnergieSTADION

Tuesday, 23rd July - Italy, Milan - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

Friday, 26th July - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park – NEW DATE

Saturday, 27th July - Germany, Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park

Tuesday, 30th July - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center – NEW DATE

Friday, 2nd August - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena – NEW DATE

UTOPIA TRACKLIST

HYAENA

THANK GOD

MODERN JAM

MY EYES

GOD'S COUNTRY

SIRENS

MELTDOWN

FE!N

DELRESTO (ECHOES)

I KNOW ?

TOPIA TWINS

CIRCUS MAXIMUS

PARASAIL

SKITZO

LOST FOREVER

LOOOVE

K-POP

TELEKINESIS

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

