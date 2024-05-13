Global Pop Sensation aespa Blasts Off in New Single 'Supernova'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gearing up to lift off higher than ever, global pop sensation aespa releases their much-anticipated new single “Supernova” out now. “Supernova” sets the stage for the arrival of the girl group’s debut full-length album, Armageddon, out May 27.

With an intergalactic blast of genre-defiant bliss, “Supernova” showcases aespa at the height of their powers. The opening line, “I’m like some kind of supernova,” sets the scene perfectly. Emboldening the soundscape, a frenetically funky bass line thumps beneath steady claps. The momentum twists and turns as deft rhymes take hold before rushing straight to the dancefloor with no time to waste. It blurs the lines between pop, dance, hip-hop, and electronic, fusing everything into a vision that’s undeniably aespa. Watch the music video for “Supernova” HERE.

Armageddon lands in the wake of the 2023 EP, Drama – The 4th Mini Album. The latter not only piled up hundreds of millions of global streams, but it also bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top World Albums Chart and in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200. Fittingly, CLASH hailed it as “a welcomed expansion to the aespa universe.”

Prior, MY WORLD – The 3rd Mini Album bowed at #9 on the Billboard 200 and marked their second #1 debut on the Top Album Sales Chart. Its predecessor, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, catapulted into the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 and clinched #1 on the Top Album Sales Chart.

ABOUT aespa:

aespa is a fierce K-Pop group with a unique concept. Each of the four members has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. The group made unprecedented history with their 2020 debut single “Black Mamba,” which was the fastest debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history to hit 100 million views. The group’s 2022 EP, Girls, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 – their highest to date. Their third EP, MY WORLD, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released EP Drama – aespa has now achieved three consecutive million-seller debuts with these projects, reaffirming their powerful presence. They continue to receive global recognition, including being named among TIME Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders in 2022, and one of Financial Times 25 Most Influential Women Of 2023. Recently, the group made history as the first K-Pop artists to play at music festivals The Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August amidst their global tour.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment

