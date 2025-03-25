IAMX Unveils The Fault Lines² North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IAMX has announced a highly anticipated return to the United States and Canada with the Fault Lines2 North American Tour, beginning this Fall. IAMX, the alluring electronic solo project of Chris Corner (co-founder and frontman of trip hop legends Sneaker Pimps), will embark on a six-week tour across the continent, with shows in 27 cities. Corner will bring audiences a blend of material from his most recent album Fault Lines2, along with beloved earlier tracks from his multi-decade spanning discography.

Prepare to be immersed in IAMX’s electrifying live show that offers a fusion of carnal energy, raw passion, cerebral intimacy, and theatrical artistry. Expect striking visuals, dazzling lights, and an art-punk-filth-glam aesthetic, all woven into an intimately provocative performance that unites artist and audience in a powerful, existential experience.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco on October 10 and takes IAMX from coast to coast and back, with a final date in San Diego on November 22. IAMX makes three stops in Canada, with shows in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. On October 31, IAMX will headline Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia, one of the largest dark and alternative music Halloween parties in the world. This tour marks the first ever IAMX performances in Richmond, New Orleans, and Albuquerque.

Joining Corner in the IAMX live band are renowned musicians Janine Gezang on bass and backing vocals, Jon Siren (Psyclon Nine, Skold, Front Line Assembly) on drums, and Sarah Pray (Carrellee, My Manifesto) on keyboard and backing vocals.

IAMX will be supported by opening musicians Club Drugs, a darkwave duo hailing from Chicago. Tickets will go on sale for all dates on Friday, March 28 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. Visit tickets.iamxmusic.com to secure your tickets.

Fault Lines2 North American Tour Dates

October 10, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 11, 2025 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

October 14, 2025 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

October 16, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

October 17, 2025 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

October 19, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge

October 21, 2025 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

October 22, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

October 24, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

October 26, 2025 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

October 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

October 29, 2025 – Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

October 31, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Dracula’s Ball at Underground Arts

November 1, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

November 2, 2025 – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

November 4, 2025 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

November 6, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade

November 8, 2025 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

November 9, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

November 12, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint

November 13, 2025 – Austin, TX – Elysium

November 15, 2025 – Houston, TX – Numbers

November 16, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Trees

November 18, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

November 19, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

November 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom

November 22, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

ABOUT IAMX

Chris Corner’s process of becoming IAMX has been theatrical, transcendent and communal. Androgynous and visceral, he has metamorphosed from small-town kid to international pop star with iconic trip hop group Sneaker Pimps, to a creator of raw art that disrupts gender and genre. Fueling electronic experimentation with punk energy and confessional lyricism, Corner’s dark sound, performances, videos, fashion, and persona are larger than life, iconoclastic, and shockingly intimate.

Corner has released eleven studio albums as IAMX over two decades, along with two live albums, an acoustic reimagining of earlier work, and several remix and addendum albums. His music grapples with questions and themes spanning from sexuality and pleasure to the very meaning of human existence. Most recently he released Fault Lines2, in August of 2024, which debuted as the number one album on the Deutsche Alternative charts for six weeks in a row.

As a fiercely independent artist, Corner founded his own label, UNFALL Productions, in 2010, alongside longtime collaborator and IAMX live bassist, Janine Gezang. UNFALL represents IAMX and Sneaker Pimps, allowing both projects to remain free of corporate influence.

Just as the X in mathematics signifies the variable and unpredictable, Corner’s identity and artistry evolve through experiment and fierce independence. As a result, his work continues to deepen with his ever-expanding catalogue of projects.

Photo credit: Kris – Morgue Door

