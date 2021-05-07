I Ya Toyah Releases New Single 'Death's Kiss'

Ya Toyah has released her latest single, 'Death's Kiss.' The track, written, produced and performed by I Ya Toyah and produced, mixed and mastered by Nick Palazzo at Evolution Recording, is available on all streaming platforms on Friday, May 7th.

'Death's Kiss' is the fourth of five singles that compile into I Ya Toyah's new E.P. Out of Order. The track is a fun, dark synth groove ride that will light up any dance floor.

I Ya Toyah's sophomore EP is now available for download or physical CD exclusively on bandcamp, and on June 18th on all streaming services. Physical CDs, vinyls, and additional Out of Order fashion merchandise is available here.

In addition, I Ya Toyah has released her limited edition lipstick line, Death's Kiss by I Ya Toyah. The luxury, waterproof matte lipstick is available is Blood Red and Deep Purple and can be purchased here.

I Ya Toyah is currently programming and rehearsing her new live show promoting Out of Order record, while waiting for an end of pandemic and for live music to return.

I Ya Toyah landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. She is a one woman army with a live show unveiling her talents and empowering the audience with the message of strength and independence of a solo artist. The meaning behind the name I Ya Toyah sustains these values- when spoken out loud, in Polish it means It's Just Me. Her logo art emerging from peace and anarchy symbols highlights the rebel psyche - Ya Toyah's true nature.

I Ya Toyah's new E.P. Out of order was released on bandcamp on March 26th, exclusively - with 15% of each physical sale going towards the support of suicide prevention with AFSP. Each song that is the part of this record is set to come out on Spotify and other streaming platforms worldwide every month. The E.P. was reviewed by Brutal Resonance as 'One of the most solid releases in 2021.' The music videos for the first two singles, Out of Order and Concrete won the Video of the Week award and competition by Transmission / Transmisja European music blog. Out of Order single has been added into rotation on World National Indie Radio's '2021 Best Female Artists'. While putting all the focus in programming and rehearsing her new material, I Ya Toyah currently awaits new tour dates confirmations.

