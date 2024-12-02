Hwasa Embarking on First-Ever Solo Tour Across North America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter HWASA has announced her highly anticipated first solo tour across the U.S. and Canada, the HWASA LIVE TOUR [Twits] in North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 11-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, March 11 at Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA, making additional stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up on Thursday, April 3 in Chicago, IL at The Auditorium.

HWASA rose to fame as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group MAMAMOO. She launched her solo career in 2019 with the hit single “TWIT” and in 2024, she unveiled her official fandom name, TWITs, a nod to her debut track. Her first EP, Maria, followed, with its title track earning platinum certification on the KMCA chart. This fall, HWASA returned with her highly anticipated sophomore mini-album, Q. The HWASA LIVE TOUR [Twits] follows HWASA’s ‘Twits’ solo fancon tour throughout Seoul, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore earlier this year.

Registration is open now HERE for the Fan Community Member Presale, which will begin on Thursday, December 5 at 3PM local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, December 6 at 3PM local time at LiveNation.com

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

HWASA LIVE TOUR [TWITS] IN NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:

Tue Mar 11 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Thu Mar 13 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

Sun Mar 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Wed Mar 19 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Fri Mar 21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Mar 25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Thu Mar 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Mar 30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Apr 01 - Toronto, ON - History

Thu Apr 03 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

ABOUT HWASA

HWASA, a powerhouse vocalist, has emerged as a standout solo artist in the K-pop industry. Best known as a member of the acclaimed girl group MAMAMOO, HWASA has carved out a unique identity with her bold style and soulful voice. Since her solo debut in 2019, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her distinctive sound and charismatic performances.

HWASA’s debut single "Twit" was an instant hit, topping the charts and earning her multiple awards, including the Artist of the Year - Digital Music (February) Award at the Circle Chart Music Awards. Her follow-up releases, such as "Maria" and "I'm a B," have further solidified her reputation as a versatile and innovative artist. Each track showcases her ability to blend genres seamlessly, from pop and R&B to hip-hop, all while delivering powerful and emotionally resonant lyrics. "Maria," the title track from her first EP, was particularly successful, earning her the Song of the Year at the Asian Pop Music Awards and topping various international charts. "I'm a B" from her second EP "Guilty Pleasure" further demonstrated her artistic growth and resonated strongly with fans, cementing her status as a leading solo artist.

In addition to her solo tracks, HWASA has collaborated with numerous artists, enhancing her repertoire and showcasing her versatility. Notable collaborations include "Physical (feat. Hwa Sa)" with British pop star Dua Lipa and "Don't" with South Korean rapper Loco, both of which have been well-received by global audiences. HWASA began an exciting new chapter in her career after signing with P NATION in 2023. Her first release under the label, "I Love My Body," became an anthem of self-love and body positivity, earning critical acclaim for its empowering lyrics and infectious melody. The song resonated deeply with fans, quickly climbing the charts and reaffirming HWASA's position as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry. Following this, HWASA unveiled her highly anticipated album "O," with the title track "NA" drawing attention for its bold themes of confidence and self-empowerment. The album showcases HWASA's ability to evolve musically while staying true to her authentic voice, further solidifying her status as one of K-pop's most innovative solo artists.

Beyond her music, HWASA is celebrated for her fearless individuality and body positivity, breaking conventional beauty standards and inspiring fans to embrace their true selves. Her impact extends beyond the stage, making her a prominent figure in both the music and fashion industries. With numerous awards and accolades to her name, including the prestigious 34th Golden Disc Award for Best Solo Artist, HWASA continues to push the boundaries of K-pop. Her unwavering dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with listeners on a deep level make her one of the most compelling artists of her generation. As she continues to evolve and break new ground, fans and critics alike eagerly anticipate what HWASA will bring to the music world next. Her journey is a testament to her talent, resilience, and the powerful message of self-acceptance she embodies.

