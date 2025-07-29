The HITS Act Becomes Law, Marking Major Win For Music Creators

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) is celebrating the passage of the Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, which was signed into law earlier this month as part of a broader domestic policy package. The legislation delivers long-sought tax relief for independent music creators, bringing the music industry in line with existing benefits for creators in theater, film, and television.

The HITS Act allows songwriters, lyricists, composers, and music producers to deduct up to $150,000 in recording and production expenses in the year they are incurred. The change eliminates a significant barrier for independent artists and creators seeking to reinvest in their work.

“The HITS Act marks a meaningful step forward for working composers, songwriters, and recording artists across the country,” said Ashley Irwin, President of the SCL. “We are grateful to our partners in Congress—Representatives Ron Estes and Linda Sánchez, and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Catherine Cortez Masto—for their tireless efforts. We are proud that the SCL was part of the collaborative industry effort that helped make this legislation a reality.”

The SCL has advocated for the HITS Act since it was first introduced in 2020, lending support through coalition letters, direct meetings with lawmakers, and public endorsements. The organization views the legislation as a critical step in expanding access and equity for creators in the music industry.