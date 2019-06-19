Houndmouth Adds Tour Dates To Fall Schedule

HOUNDMOUTH have confirmed additional dates to the current Fall 2019 schedule in support of their current Reprise Records album, Golden Age. Tickets for the additional fall dates go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10:00 A.M. local time. Click here for ticket and tour details.

As previously mentioned, Houndmouth have recently released California Voodoo Part II as an exclusive 7" vinyl single for Record Store Day and is available now on all streaming platforms.California Voodoo Part II features two unreleased songs from the Golden Age sessions: "Talk Of The Town" (written and co-produced by Jonathan Rado, of Foxygen, and the late, great Richard Swift and recorded at Vox Studios and Sonora Records in Los Angeles) and "Shane's Song" (written by Houndmouth's Shane Cody, co-produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado and recorded at Boulevard Studio in Los Angeles).

California Voodoo (Part 1), is also available now and features demo versions of three songs from Golden Age, plus one previously unreleased demo track: "American Bohemian" (Gatlinburg Demo - previously unreleased), "Waiting For The Night" (S. Ranch Demo), "Young Again" (GH Demo) and "Modern Love" (S. Ranch demo).

Previously Announced Tour Dates:

# indicates newly added date

June 19 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour

July 19 Gonzalez, TX Float Fest

Sept 27 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Oct 04 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 05 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

# Oct 16 Birmingham, Al Iron City

# Oct 17 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Oct 18 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

Oct 19 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

Nov 07 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theater

Nov 08 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Nov 09 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

# Nov 21 Bloomington, IN Bluebird

Nov 22 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

Nov 23 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

Click here for ticket and tour information.

Photo Credit: Dylan Eddinger





Related Articles View More Music Stories