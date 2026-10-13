Holy Sun Opera House shares SiLVA remix of 'Decrepit Mansion'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Holy Sun Opera House has shared the SiLVA remix of 'Decrepit Mansion' from its self-titled debut LP released earlier this year. The band will perform next in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 at 2220 Arts + Archives, with tickets available via Dice.fm.

About The Remix

'Decrepit Mansion' explores a recurring dream of an endless, dilapidated mansion filled with endless rooms, hallways, and staircases. SiLVA transforms that liminal world into a dark, hypnotic electronic remix, inspired by watching Dracula films while listening to Enya and ZHU. The result pulls the band's operatic darkwave deeper into a nocturnal, dreamlike space. Mixed and mastered by John Tejada.

About SiLVA

Candace Silva-Torres, aka SiLVA, is a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and radio host known for genre-fluid sets blending dance, disco, funk, and global club sounds. She hosts a dance-focused show Saturday nights on KCRW Los Angeles.

About Holy Sun Opera House

Holy Sun Opera House creates emotionally engaging and haunting symphonic music embellished by electronics, heavy drums, and synthesizers. Led by soprano and drummer Krissy Barker with composer dl Salo, the group features a revolving cast of collaborators, singers and performers. They have been described as 'Opera Cult' and as one who would play at the Roadhouse in Twin Peaks.

Their debut album, The Holy Sun Opera House, is an ethereal journey that blends electro, darkwave and contemporary classical. It has been featured on KCRW and in The Wire Magazine.

Release Details

Holy Sun Opera House

Decrepit Mansion (SiLVA Remix)

(Hologram Opera)

Street date: Oct. 13, 2026

Purchase it here

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg



Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 11 Hrs 22 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me