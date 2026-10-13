Holy Sun Opera House shares SiLVA remix of 'Decrepit Mansion'
The darkwave band's track gets a hypnotic electronic treatment from LA-based producer SiLVA.
Holy Sun Opera House has shared the SiLVA remix of 'Decrepit Mansion' from its self-titled debut LP released earlier this year. The band will perform next in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 at 2220 Arts + Archives, with tickets available via Dice.fm.
About The Remix
'Decrepit Mansion' explores a recurring dream of an endless, dilapidated mansion filled with endless rooms, hallways, and staircases. SiLVA transforms that liminal world into a dark, hypnotic electronic remix, inspired by watching Dracula films while listening to Enya and ZHU. The result pulls the band's operatic darkwave deeper into a nocturnal, dreamlike space. Mixed and mastered by John Tejada.
About SiLVA
Candace Silva-Torres, aka SiLVA, is a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and radio host known for genre-fluid sets blending dance, disco, funk, and global club sounds. She hosts a dance-focused show Saturday nights on KCRW Los Angeles.
About Holy Sun Opera House
Holy Sun Opera House creates emotionally engaging and haunting symphonic music embellished by electronics, heavy drums, and synthesizers. Led by soprano and drummer Krissy Barker with composer dl Salo, the group features a revolving cast of collaborators, singers and performers. They have been described as 'Opera Cult' and as one who would play at the Roadhouse in Twin Peaks.
Their debut album, The Holy Sun Opera House, is an ethereal journey that blends electro, darkwave and contemporary classical. It has been featured on KCRW and in The Wire Magazine.
Release Details
Holy Sun Opera House
Decrepit Mansion (SiLVA Remix)
(Hologram Opera)
Street date: Oct. 13, 2026
Purchase it here
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...