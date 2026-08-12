OPTOMETRY to Release New Single GREEN FLASH via Palette Recordings

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Palette Recordings will release GREEN FLASH, a new single from the Los Angeles indietronic duo OPTOMETRY. Comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, the group offers the track as the first single from a forthcoming album, following their sophomore release LEMURIA.

'Green Flash' is set for release on Friday, August 21, 2026.

The title 'Green Flash' refers to a rare optical phenomenon that can sometimes be seen at sunset—a brief flash of green appearing just as the sun disappears below the horizon. The lyrics take this event and turn it into a metaphorical journey of aging, dreams, and the importance of holding onto the feeling of wonder.

The release continues the collaboration between John Tejada and March Adstrum, bringing together electronic production, vocals, guitars, synths, and drum machines. While connected to the sound the duo developed on Lemuria, the single offers an early look at where OPTOMETRY is heading next.

Optometry

Optometry is a Los Angeles-based duo of John Tejada and March Adstrum. Together, they blend synths, drum machines, guitars, and bass into a sound that moves between electronic music and indie rock.

March Adstrum

March Adstrum, raised by two musicians, was first influenced by the orchestral works of J.S. Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, and George Friedrich Handel, among others. From the age of six months she could be found backstage, while traveling with her parents—each Baroque violinists with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Musica Angelica, and Portland Baroque Orchestra. At the same time, she was being raised in a fishing village located in a temperate rainforest in the Pacific Northwest. Her family taught her to value human connection, nature, and kindness. As she grew to understand the world, she realized that something as universal as a song could help others feel less alone. At the age of 18, she moved to Los Angeles to study at California Institute of the Arts, where she discovered a great love for punk music, electronics, indie rock, and the D.I.Y. community. Her first official release, an EP entitled Veins, Vines, Cables, came out in 2021. In 2024 she released her second EP, a sonic daydream called Relics From Phantoms.

John Tejada

John Tejada is a Vienna-born, Los Angeles-based electronic Music Composer, DJ, and radio show host, as well as a professor in CalArts' Music Tech Department. Tejada's professional musical career began in 1994 and has never let up, including five albums for the revered label Kompakt, plus releases on Pokerflat, Cocoon, Plug Research, Seventh City, Playhouse, Defected, and on his own label, Palette Recordings, founded in 1996. Tejada has also remixed more than 100 songs for acts including Orbital, The Postal Service, Télépopmusic, The Field, Bomb the Bass, Way Out West, Kevin Saunderson, Plaid, Psychic TV, Gui Boratto, Simian Mobile Disco, Moby, and many others. Tejada is also a resident DJ on KCRW, where his weekly show airs Saturdays from 10:00pm to 12:00am, with archived episodes available to stream online.

Indietronic duo Optometry. Photo credit: John Tejada.

The title GREEN FLASH refers to a rare optical phenomenon visible at sunset, which the duo uses as a metaphor for aging, dreams, and holding onto a sense of wonder. The track continues the collaboration between Tejada and Adstrum, combining electronic production with vocals, guitars, synths, and drum machines, and offers an early glimpse of the direction OPTOMETRY is taking on their next album.

Photo Credit: John Tejada.



Photo Credit: John Tejada.

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