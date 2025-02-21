Hip Hop Artist Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Hypocrite'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout Cleveland hip hop star Doe Boy has released his latest single, the vulnerable and heavily melodic “Hypocrite.” Over a percolating beat, Doe Boy leans into his R&B side while reflecting on complexities of a relationship, perfectly encapsulating his knack for authentic storytelling with a modern edge.

Over the last few years, the Freebandz standout has enjoyed the best stretch of his career, including a blistering stretch of notable singles alongside the release of his most recent full-length project, Beezy. Doe’s “Way Too Long” single was synced into a widely popular Apple Music iPhone 15 promo, a lofty commercial placement for an artist at any level. (The commercial has surpassed five million views.) Since then, he’s teased fans with street singles like “Say It To My Face” “Huh,” and “Special” featuring Skilla Baby and Flo Milli. which have all generated significant buzz. Along the way in 2024, Doe Boy toured with GRAMMY-nominee YG on the Just Re’d Up Tour, which wrapped up in late November.

About Doe Boy

Doe Boy clings to truth in between cleverly quotable punchlines, bullet-riddled bars, and intoxicating hooks. As a kid in Cleveland, trouble in the streets led to a stint in jail. However, he came back with a renewed sense of purpose in 2015. Signed to Freebandz by Future, he served up one acclaimed project after another, including Streetz Need Me[2016], Streetz Need Me 2 [2019] complete with skits by Mike Epps, 56 Birdz [2020] with DJ Esco, Demons R Us [2020] with Southside, and OH REALLY [2022]. Along the way, he shined on the gold-certified “100 Shooters” with Meek Mill and Future in addition to fan favorites “3AM IN LA” and “LOW KEY” [feat. Lil Uzi Vert].

Through and through, he asserts himself as both a storyteller and a party starter with an unpredictable, uncompromising, and undeniable sound of his own. It's why he's generated hundreds of millions of streams and earned praise from The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and more in addition to cosigns from the likes of LeBron James. It's why he's attracted a diehard audience. It's why he's bulldozed a road out of his hometown and into the global conversation. It's why you weren’t able to put down his 2023 album BEEZY [Freebandz/Epic Records].

Comments