Heartland Network to Host The Desert City Ramblers EP Release Party

The Desert City Ramblers' self-titled debut EP is set to hit tomorrow, Friday, June 5, and the band will celebrate by performing a live release party on the Heartland Network's Facebook page at noon Central that day. The lunchtime concert will include performances of all five songs on the EP and stories behind the writing and recording of each song.

The Desert City Ramblers' lead singer Brian McComas wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the EP, including their debut hit single, "Hillbilly Rollin' Stone," and produced the collection with additional help from technical producer Brian Fullen. The other members of the Ramblers are guitarist Scotty Bratcher, keyboard player Andy Smith, bassist Kieran Cronley, drummer Matt Salvo and guitarist Bart Walker.

The Desert City Ramblers EP

Crane Kick Records

Song Listing:

"Hillbilly Rollin' Stone" - Brian McComas, Mike Musick

"Red Moon (On The Rise)" - Brian McComas

"Comin' Home" - Brian McComas, Luis Rey

"Gypsy Angel" - Brian McComas

"Me And My Friends" - Brian McComas

