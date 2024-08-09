Heart Shaped Zombie Releases Captivating New EP 'Falling Forward'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Electrifying female-fronted rock band Heart Shaped Zombie has unleashed their latest EP, "Falling Forward," a sonic exploration of resilience, self-reliance, and facing life's challenges head-on. Heart Shaped Zombie, known for their unique blend of 90s grunge and prog rock, draws inspiration from icons like Tool and Nirvana, and 90s female singers like Fiona Apple and Alanis Morisette.

“Falling Forward” promises to captivate listeners with its raw power, intricate compositions, and deeply relatable lyrics with tracks like “Joker,” which tackles the broken promises of jobs post-college and housing, and “Shoulders,” an anthem of self-comfort, the EP showcases the band's ability to blend raw emotion with intricate musicality.

Hang Me Out opens the EP with a powerful message of resilience and fatalism. This track delves into the struggle of healing from past wounds through movement. The song underscores the importance of moving forward with head held high, even when abandoned.

Joker tackles the struggle against external expectations and the resistance to conformity and manipulation. The first half of the song reflects the solitude and loneliness of personal achievement, navigating societal pressures and the corporate ladder. As the song progresses, it reveals the superficial support often given to exploit further, culminating in a powerful chorus that pleads for taking a stance against the grain.

Dreams captures the feeling of entrapment, portraying the relentless momentum of being stuck on a blind hamster wheel. The choruses cry for authentic support rather than shallow attention, expressing the fear of being misunderstood and judged if unable to cope. This track resonates with anyone who has felt the weight of unrelenting expectations and the struggle for genuine connection.

Shoulders provides a moment of solace and self-comfort amidst the chaos. This song offers a refuge, finding strength and comfort within oneself, rounding out the EP with a sense of hope and resilience.

Throughout "Falling Forward," Heart Shaped Zombie weaves a recurring motif of isolation, maintaining one's sense of self against life's challenges. The songs convey a sense of fighting back against constraints, with a determination not to be defeated, emphasizing resilience in the face of adversity. The emotional and psychological impact of the lyrics is palpable, capturing the wear and tear of these experiences, from feeling abandoned to questioning one's place and purpose within larger contexts.

Heart Shaped Zombie hails from the vibrant music scene of Denver, Colorado. The band blends the raw power of metal with the gritty allure of '90s grunge, sultry vocals, indie sensibilities, and the intricate complexity of prog rock. Drawing inspiration from iconic acts like Tool, Nirvana, Cranberries, Alice & Chains, Fiona Apple, and The Kills, Heart Shaped Zombie crafts a sound that is as haunting as it is hypnotic.

The band’s unique sound is brought to life through Steven's intricate guitar licks, Garrett's dynamic drumming, and Hermyn's bass flair. These elements, combined with powerful, sultry vocals, create a musical experience that is both familiar and enigmatic, forging a deep connection with their audience.

