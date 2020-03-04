Hazel English Shares New Single 'Combat'

Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English has shared another single from her forthcoming album with "Combat," a shimmering ballad that melds her signature dream-pop with a hint of country. As a steel guitar slides in the background, she croons "oh, the weight is crushing me / it's taking all my energy / feel like i'm facing everything / all on my own." She explains, "'Combat' is about the push and pull of two people dealing with conflict in a relationship. It's about how sometimes winning an argument can actually mean losing the real battle - maintaining intimacy with a partner."

Listen to "Combat" below!

English recently announced the details of her debut album. Wake UP! will be released on April 24th, 2020 through Marathon/Polyvinyl. Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Charli XCX) in LA and by Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Glass Animals) in Atlanta. It's a record that English serves as a timely klaxon to give us all a meaningful shake and become more present in our own lives. "Sometimes I feel like we're just sleepwalking through our lives," hoping that Wake UP! helps "make people become more aware and mindful." You can currently also hear previously released singles "Shaking" and "Off My Mind," and pre-order the album HERE.





Related Articles View More Music Stories