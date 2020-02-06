Haunt The Woods Share New Single 'Vultures'

Haunt The Woods have shared their new single, 'Vultures', ahead of the release of their debut album, Opaque, on February 28th.

With intricate guitar lines accompanying singer Jonathan Stafford's expressive vocals, the track builds through delicately pensive verses before concluding in an immersive blend of climactic instrumentation and powerfully evocative lyricism.

"We wrote this song a long time ago," explain the band. "Our time recording Opaque gave us the perfect atmosphere to develop it into what it has now become - everyone's energy was so vibrant. It's melancholic before evolving in purpose and power. We can't wait to play this one live on our tour in March."

Following the album's release, the band will head out on a 12-date UK headline tour. Starting in their native Cornwall, including a show at the spectacularly atmospheric Carnglaze Caverns, the band will also play dates in Bristol, Exeter, Southampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, and London's The Lexington.

'Vultures' follows the release of previous singles ' Supernova ', ' Elephant ', ' Amethyst ', and the beautifully cathartic acoustic video for ' Fly ', released last year. Throughout the record, Haunt The Woods push the boundaries of musicality, expression and emotional sentiment with an eclectic collection of euphoria, melancholia and reflection interwoven across thirteen tracks of absorbing sonic landscapes.

Blending sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channelling influences from the likes of Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver, Haunt The Woods have crafted a distinctive sound, glistening with ambient swells and underpinned by expressive rhythms and masterly songwriting.

MARCH 2020 LIVE DATES

The band released two EPs, The Line and Circle last year, and have performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Boardmasters and Port Elliot, as well as performing sold-out shows at London's Old Blue Last and St Pancras Old Church and supporting a range of artists from the likes of Sunset Sons to KT Tunstall.

6th - Perranporth, Live Lounge

7th - Exeter, Cavern

8th - St Neot, Carnglaze Caverns

9th - Bristol, Louisiana

10th - Southampton, Joiners

11th - London, The Lexington

12th - Norwich, Waterfront Studio

15th - Newcastle, Surf Café

16th - Glasgow, King Tuts

19th - Leeds, Oporto

20th - Cardiff, Tiny Rebel





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk