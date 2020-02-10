Harry Styles to Perform for SiriusXM and Pandora in New York City

SiriusXM announced today that Harry Styles will perform for SiriusXM and Pandora on Friday, February 28 at a secret location in New York City. The intimate set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will feature Styles performing songs from his recent sophomore album, Fine Line, released via Columbia Records. The event will also include an interview with Harry Styles and The Morning Mash Up hosts Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T.

The special performance and interview will air on Saturday, February 29 at 6:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

The Morning Mash Up, SiriusXM Hits 1's live daily morning show airs Monday - Friday from 6:00 am - 12:00 pm ET from the SiriusXM studios in New York City. SiriusXM Hits 1 is also home to Hits 1 in Hollywood, the live daily afternoon show hosted by Tony Fly and Symon from the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Hits 1 (channel 2) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

For more information about Harry Styles, go to www.hstyles.co.uk.

Photo Credit: SiriusXM





