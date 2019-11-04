Harry Styles Announces New Album FINE LINE

As expected, Harry Styles took to social media to announce details of his second solo album "Fine Line." The former One Direction star's album will be released on Friday, December 13.

See the announcement post below!

Styles is also set to do double duty as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on November 16. Styles has released one single off of the album, "Lights Up."

Styles' first solo album, "Harry Styles," was released in 2017.





