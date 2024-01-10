Hannah Rose Platt Announces 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Edition

The deluxe album will be released on January 17.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Hannah Rose Platt Announces 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Edition

HANNAH ROSE PLATT will release a special deluxe edition of ‘Deathbed Confessions' on 17th January.

Pre-save 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Ed. HERE

Something of a victory lap for her acclaimed 2023 album, the expanded version will feature four additional acoustic versions of some of Hannah's favourite tracks from the record.

As per the studio album, the additional tracks were recorded with Ed Harcourt at his Wolf Cabin studio, with the producer appearing as a guest vocalist on the reworked version of “The Mermaid & The Sailor”. The deluxe edition will also feature “Tango With Your Fear”, “Hedy Lamarr”, and “Feeding Time For Monsters”, all of which have been stripped back to their bare bones and beastly narratives.

Released in the Spring of 2023 and produced by Ed Harcourt, ‘Deathbed Confessions' comprises a collection of ghoulish ghost stories, melodious murder ballads, and humorous hammer-horrors. Inspired by classic horror such as Rod Serling's ‘The Twilight Zone', the BBC's ‘Inside No 9', and the balladeer categories of Samuel Peyps; Platt distilled them all into this scintillatingly strange album. Featuring the singles “Feeding Time For Monsters”, “Dead Man On The G Train” and the spellbinding duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”(with Ed Harcourt)'.

Receiving warm reviews across the board, ‘Deathbed Confessions' was praised by The Crack as “twelve murder-ballad tales that are dripping in gothic stylings”, whereas Americana UK hailed the record as a glimpse into future greatness, enthusing “a resounding success and one that should see Platt's trajectory as an artist and songwriter rise to the next level” (8/10). Cementing her class as a born storyteller, Hannah's debut was further praised by literature giant Neil Gaiman who praised the record as “marvellous… Beautiful and moving”.

Touring across Scandinavia with Frank Turner last Autumn, Hannah also released a chilling new EP to coincide with the shows called: ‘Hypnagogia'. Inspired by haunting Nordic folklore, the EP comprised four fully fleshed-out songs produced by Ed Harcourt alongside four spoken-word interludes narrated by British acting talent and BAFTA nominee David Morrissey (Sherwood / The Long Shadow). The EP was praised by RNR Magazine as “something wicked”.

Already hatching plans for a bright 2024 to come, Hannah has a very special headline show in London where she will be performing ‘Deathbed Confessions' and ‘Hypnagogia' in full. Hannah will also be supporting labelmates The Sleeping Souls on their January tour, plus Chuck Ragan in February. Dates below - tickets on sale now.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT - UK DATES 2024

JANUARY

23 GLASGOW King Tuts* - TICKETS

24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms* - TICKETS

25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall* - TICKETS

26 BRISTOL Thekla* - TICKETS

27 LONDON The Garage* - TICKETS

FEBRUARY
1 BRIGHTON Green Door Store **

2 BRISTOL Exchange **

3 SOUTHAMPTON Papillon **

4 NOTTINGHAM Bodega **

5 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute **

6 EDINBURGH The Caves **

7 LEEDS Brudenell **

8 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds **

9 LONDON 100 Club **

10 NORWICH Waterfront  **

16 LONDON - The Other Palace - HEADLINE
“An Evening With Hannah Rose Platt & Friends” - TICKETS

* supporting The Sleeping Souls

** supporting Chuck Ragan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Omnivore Recordings Announces Unissued Performance From Steeleye Span Photo
Omnivore Recordings Announces Unissued Performance From Steeleye Span

Fairport Convention co-founder and bassist Ashley Hutchings and legendary singer Sandy Denny parted ways with the group after their classic Liege And Leaf album. Hutchings recruited Tim Hart and Maddy Prior (an established folk duo) and Terry and Gay Woods, naming their new band after a character in the traditional song “Horkstow Grange.”

2
Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards Photo
Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards

NE-YO is set to headline the exclusive 2024 GRAMMY Celebration — the Recording Academy's Official After-Party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night. Current GRAMMY nominee SuperBlue: Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Ben Bakson will be the evening's DJ.

3
Linda Smith Shares Cover Of Young Marble Giants Salad Days Photo
Linda Smith Shares Cover Of Young Marble Giants' 'Salad Days'

A pioneer of the home recording movement, Linda Smith released several collections of delicate, bewitching solo music on cassette in the 1980s and ‘90s. The 2021 release of Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks' compilation of Smith's work, has helped bestow rightful critical acclaim to the ahead-of-her-time artist.

4
Bam Marley Shares New Single Eclipse Photo
Bam Marley Shares New Single 'Eclipse'

BAM Marley shares his new single 'Eclipse' - listen to the track now! With soulful rhythms, captivating melodies, and innovative musical elements, 'Eclipse' metaphorically explores the dynamic and mysterious interplay, drawing inspiration from the concept of opposites attracting like magnets. The track parallels the dance of the sun and the moon.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO